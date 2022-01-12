First-of-its-Kind Free, Multilingual Online Plant-Based Nutrition and Cooking Class Series Starts Jan. 13

Classes in English, Spanish, Mandarin, and Spanish Will Help Participants Meet New Year’s Resolutions, Mediate Climate Change, Doctors Say

The Physicians Committee’s One Healthy World program—which launches Jan. 13, 2022, in four languages spoken by billions of people worldwide—will provide a master class on why and how to start a vegan diet—whether it’s for health, the environment, or animals. Registration is now open at PCRM.org/OneHealthyWorld.

The six weekly classes—taught via Zoom in English, English for an Indian audience, French, Mandarin, and Spanish—will be led by doctors, dietitians, chefs, food experts, and people who, like One Healthy World Spanish-language expert Marc Ramirez, have transformed their own health with a vegan diet.

In each language, the series will feature instructors who will tailor discussions to meet the interests and needs of their audience. Classes will include topics ranging from heart health and weight loss to meal planning to dining out; cooking demonstrations; panel discussions; and responses to comments and questions.

One Healthy World is modeled on recent Physicians Committee nutrition programs that have helped participants make dramatic improvements to their health.

“We know that a plant-based diet—paired with our proven learning format and lots of support—can dramatically improve class participants’ health in a matter of weeks,” says Physicians Committee Director of Preventive Medicine Josh Cullimore, MD, MPH. “The One Healthy World program has the potential to save millions of people’s lives worldwide, in addition to the obvious benefits for animals and the planet.”

An unhealthy diet kills more people globally each year than tobacco smoking, according to the Global Burden of Disease study, which evaluated the major foods and nutrients consumed in 195 countries. The study found that 11 million deaths annually—10 million from cardiovascular disease, 913,000 from cancer, and 339,000 from type 2 diabetes—are associated with poor nutrition.

Recent research published in BMJ Global Health shows that the global increase in meat consumption has led to a sharp increase in deaths from colorectal cancer, diabetes, and heart disease worldwide.

Founded in 1985, the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is a nonprofit health organization of 17,000 physicians who promote preventive medicine, conduct clinical research, and encourage higher standards for ethics and effectiveness in research.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112005120/en/