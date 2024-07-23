STORY: :: Slovakia receives the first two

of 14 F-16s to boost air defense

:: The fighter jets will replace Russian-made

planes the country had donated to Ukraine

:: Slovakia has relied on central European

neighbors for air patrols since last year

:: July 22, 2024

:: Malacky, Slovakia

Slovakia has relied on central European neighbors for air patrols since last year when it handed over a dozen MiG-29 fighters, which were to be grounded due to a lack of parts and maintenance, but which Kyiv could use in its war with Russia.

NATO member Slovakia, which lies on the military alliance's eastern flank, is set to receive another 12 F-16s by the end of next year.

Slovakia had officially taken over the first jets, made by Lockhead Martin, earlier this year but they had stayed in the United States for maintenance training.

The jets have become more important as NATO bolsters its eastern flank and neighboring Ukraine fights a Russian invasion.

Slovakia's new government under Prime Minister Robert Fico, in power since late last year, has ended state military aid to Ukraine and sought an investigation into the previous administration's donation of the MIG-29 fighters.