Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

First plane repatriating Venezuelan migrants in Mexico departs for Caracas, sources say

10/26/2022 | 09:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Venezuelan migrants are in Ciudad Juarez after the new immigration policies of the United States

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A first flight carrying Venezuelan migrants voluntarily returning to their homeland from Mexico departed on Tuesday, according to two Mexican officials.

Mexico is dealing with a major increase in the number of Venezuelans fleeing the country's economic woes, due both to people arriving on its southern border and thousands more being expelled from the United States under a plan unveiled this month aimed at curbing migrant flows.

The plane, operated by Venezuela's state airline, left Mexico City's Felipe Angeles International Airport destined for Caracas, the sources said. One of the officials said the flight was set to carry about 100 Venezuelans paying a reduced fare of just over $200.

The migrants on board the plane were in Mexico without proper documentation, according to the official.

A spokesperson for the airport said the flight departed at around 7.30 p.m. local time (0030 GMT), later than originally scheduled. It should arrive in Caracas in the early hours of Wednesday morning, according to scheduling.

Under a bilateral plan announced on Oct. 12, Washington said it would grant up to 24,000 Venezuelans humanitarian access to the United States by air. It also enabled U.S. officials to expel to Mexico those caught trying to cross illegally by land.

Mexican officials have said more flights could follow the first. One source said another plane was scheduled to depart the same airport on Wednesday with some 300 Venezuelans on board.

Mexico's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for the National Migration Institute (INM) said they had no information. The Venezuelan embassy in Mexico could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Biden administration has come under pressure to curb illegal immigration after a record number of border crossings this year, fueled in part by Venezuelans.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Additional reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez and Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
10:11aBank of Canada surprises with 50 bps hike, says slight recession possible
RE
10:10aFord to exit Russia after JV stake sale
RE
10:06aIndia's Crompton's reports Q2 profit miss as expenses surge
RE
10:06aU.S. SEC to vote on executive compensation clawback rule
RE
10:04aExchange operator CME tops profit views as trading volumes surge
RE
09:59aSoccer-England to face Brazil in women's 'Finalissima' at Wembley in April 2023
RE
09:52aFirst plane repatriating Venezuelan migrants in Mexico departs for Caracas, sources say
RE
09:36aSunni cleric challenges Iran's leaders as protests rage
RE
09:34aZee, Sony unit agree to divest three regional channels
RE
09:29aMacron, Scholz plaster over differences with smiles and a handshake
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Big Tech tumbles as results sound alarm bells
2Banco Santander 3Q Profit Beat Views as Rising Rates Helped Revenue Off..
3BASF says European operations need to be cut to size 'permanently'
4Deutsche Bank reports big jump in Q3 profit despite slump in deal-makin..
5Nokia optical transport selected by State Grid Corporation of China, br..

HOT NEWS