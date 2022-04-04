Log in
First response to Spanish-Dutch paper on EU fiscal rules was positive, minister says

04/04/2022 | 12:24pm EDT
MADRID, April 4 (Reuters) - Initial reactions to a joint paper presented by Spain and the Netherlands on reforming European Union fiscal rules have been positive, Spanish economy minister said on Monday after a meeting of euro zone finance ministers.

"We didn't have so much time to have a round table discussion today, but initial reactions have been fairly positive," Nadia Calvino told a news conference with her Dutch counterpart Sigrid Kaag in Luxembourg.

(Reporting by Nathan Allen and Corina Pons, editing by Andrei Khalip)


© Reuters 2022
