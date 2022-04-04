First response to Spanish-Dutch paper on EU fiscal rules was positive, minister says

MADRID, April 4 (Reuters) - Initial reactions to a joint
paper presented by Spain and the Netherlands on reforming
European Union fiscal rules have been positive, Spanish economy
minister said on Monday after a meeting of euro zone finance
ministers.
"We didn't have so much time to have a round table
discussion today, but initial reactions have been fairly
positive," Nadia Calvino told a news conference with her Dutch
counterpart Sigrid Kaag in Luxembourg.
(Reporting by Nathan Allen and Corina Pons, editing by Andrei
Khalip)