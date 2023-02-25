Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

First ships since war at Houthi-held port: officials

02/25/2023 | 08:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Hodeidah port officials said the ship has been granted clearance by the United Nations Verification and Inspection Mechanism for Yemen (UNVIM), instituted in 2016 to ensure compliance with an arms embargo mandated by the U.N. Security Council in 2015.

Muhammad Abu-Bakr bin Ishaq, who chairs the Houthi-run Red Sea Ports Corporation, told Reuters that the UNVIM mechanism has previously granted clearances only for specific kinds of shipments, but the new arrangement means different cargo could arrive and lower the costs of goods.

The conflict in Yemen between a Saudi-led military coalition and the Iran-aligned Houthis has shifted to a no-war, no-peace stalemate with the fighting largely stopped. But both parties have failed to renew a United Nations-brokered truce that expired in October.The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and left 80% of the population reliant on aid, with millions going hungry.


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
06:27aAlgeria to reopen its embassy in Kyiv after one-year closure
RE
06:20a'Dilbert' cartoon dropped after racist rant by creator Scott Adams
RE
05:45aNo movement in NATO guarantees for Ukraine - German government
RE
05:45aGerman government spokesperson: nato guarantees for ukraine play…
RE
05:45aGerman government spokesperson: for months, no new concrete deve…
RE
05:44aJordan hosts Israeli-Palestinian talks to avert escalation in violence
RE
05:14aHong Kong police charge three after model found dismembered in fridge
RE
05:04aBig Tech 'fair share' debate set to dominate Barcelona mobile meet
RE
05:03a'Playing with fire': Mass protest planned against Mexico electoral overhaul
RE
04:41aFrench defence group Thales to recruit 12,000 staff as orders boom
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK PM Sunak "giving everything" to seal EU deal for Northern Ireland
2Putin: Russia must take into account NATO nuclear capability - state TV
3French defence group Thales to recruit 12,000 staff as orders boom
4Moscow accuses U.S. of attempts to disrupt Russia-Africa relations
5REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

HOT NEWS