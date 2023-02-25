First ships since war at Houthi-held port: officials

Muhammad Abu-Bakr bin Ishaq, who chairs the Houthi-run Red Sea Ports Corporation, told Reuters that the UNVIM mechanism has previously granted clearances only for specific kinds of shipments, but the new arrangement means different cargo could arrive and lower the costs of goods.

The conflict in Yemen between a Saudi-led military coalition and the Iran-aligned Houthis has shifted to a no-war, no-peace stalemate with the fighting largely stopped. But both parties have failed to renew a United Nations-brokered truce that expired in October.The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and left 80% of the population reliant on aid, with millions going hungry.