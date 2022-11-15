Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

First sketch of hoped-for COP27 deal kicks off crunch talks

11/15/2022 | 03:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises above a factory at sunset in Rugby

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Government ministers and negotiators from nearly 200 countries on Tuesday began the hard work of finding common ground at the annual U.N. climate talks for a deal based on a sketched first outline in the hands of delegates at the summit in Egypt.

Released late Monday by the Egyptian COP27 Presidency, the document lists two pages of bullet points outlining many of the issues countries have asked be included - including contentious points that have nations deeply divided.

The document is titled a "non-paper," making clear it was far from an official draft of what might actually be approved by countries at the summit's close, scheduled for Friday, as the core political agreement from the two-week event.

"It's all boiling down to the last days," EU environment policy chief Virginijus Sinkevicius told Reuters on the sidelines of the summit.

"It seems like still we are quite far from what we would love to have as an outcome, but I'm sure as more and more energy is put in, it will boil down to the last days and maybe last minutes," he said.

A section in the draft on loss and damage - referring to funding for developing countries facing unavoidable damage caused by climate change - suggested the deal would address the "need for funding arrangements" to tackle this.

It did not, however, give any hint of whether the final deal will include a new loss and damage fund - which developing countries are demanding in the negotiations, but which the European Union and United States are wary of.

The burning of fossil fuels is the main cause of climate change, but coal, gas and oil were notably absent in the draft deal.

India surprised some countries last week by pushing for a deal at the summit to phase down all fossil fuels - rather than just coal, as countries agreed at last year's U.N. summit. The draft COP27 text did not hint at which route the final deal will take on this issue.

The document did mention the urgent need for action to keep within reach the globally agreed goal to prevent the world heating beyond 1.5C above preindustrial levels, to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

Tom Evans, a policy analyst at non-profit think tank E3G, said the draft text was a "wish list of items," but it did not reveal what is likely to make it into the final deal.

"Many of the issues hinted at in this paper are under live discussion at the G20 leaders summit," he said, adding that what Group of 20 country leaders decide during their meeting Tuesday and Wednesday in Bali on issues including phasing down fossil fuels could steer the COP27 summit's final outcome.

For daily comprehensive coverage on COP27 in your inbox, sign up for the Reuters Sustainable Switch newsletter here

(Reporting by William James, Kate Abnett, Gloria Dickie; Writing by Katy Daigle; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

By Kate Abnett and Gloria Dickie


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.22% 92.62 Delayed Quote.23.02%
WTI -0.08% 85.178 Delayed Quote.18.00%
Latest news "Economy"
04:05aChina's Tencent starts new round of layoffs -sources
RE
04:04aG20 watchdog says bank climate stress tests may understate exposures
RE
04:03aPoland's Q3 GDP at 3.5%, above forecast
RE
04:02aLiberty Steel agrees debt restructuring deal
RE
04:02aRussian oil price cap, EU bans to stoke unprecedented uncertainty - IEA
RE
04:00aIea says high diesel prices fuelling inflation, adding pressure…
RE
04:00aIea says eu bans on seaborne russian crude, products exports mea…
RE
04:00aIea says russian oil output will fall 1.4 mln bpd in 2023 as buy…
RE
04:00aRussian oil price cap, EU bans to stoke unprecedented uncertainty - IEA
RE
04:00aIea says myriad uncertainties and logistical challenges remain a…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1EV battery makers race to develop cheaper cell materials, skirting Chin..
2China stocks rise on Xi-Biden meeting, pro-growth policies
3ADRs End Mostly Lower, Infineon and Roche Trade Actively
4Outokumpu Oyj : is the first stainless steel producer to provide a prod..
5France's Orpea to reduce its international activities

HOT NEWS