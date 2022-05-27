Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

First steps in reforming global health emergency rules agreed at WHO meeting - sources

05/27/2022 | 09:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside a building of the WHO in Geneva

GENEVA (Reuters) - Countries have agreed to an initial U.S.-led push to reform of the rules around disease outbreaks, known as the International Health Regulations, after early opposition from Africa and others was overcome this week, sources told Reuters on Friday.

The amendments, once confirmed by the World Health Organization (WHO) assembly, are one of a handful of concrete outcomes from a meeting seen as a once-in-a-generation chance for the U.N. health agency to strengthen its role following some 15 million deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reform sought by Washington and backed by others like Japan and the European Union is a first step in a broader reform of the IHR, which set out countries' legal obligations around disease outbreaks, expected to take up to two years.

Earlier this week, African countries and others voiced opposition to the approach but three diplomatic sources said this was overcome through changes to the proposal's wording.

"A compromise was reached in the corridors last night," said one of the sources who was not authorised to speak about the negotiations publicly.

The new proposal, yet to be formally approved by the assembly, now refers to steps to address "equity" issues - a key issue for developing countries including many in Africa which are seeking guarantees about the sharing of vaccines and treatments for future health emergencies.

The initial changes foresee a change to Article 59 that would speed up the implementation of reforms from 24 to 12 months.

Other U.S. proposals yet to be negotiated by the WHO's 194 members include the possible deployment of expert teams to contamination sites and the creation of a new compliance committee to monitor the rules' future implementation.

Russia has also submitted IHR reform proposals that have not yet been made public.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Nick Macfie)

By Emma Farge


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:16aPeak interest rates may be lower than expected as growth slowdown looms
RE
10:15aUK ministerial code updated to set out possible sanctions for breaches
RE
10:13aSterling heads for second weekly gain, aided by UK support package
RE
10:11aMother's crumb of comfort after losing one of her triplets in Senegal fire
RE
10:10aGlass Lewis backs all Hasbro directors in boardroom fight with Alta Fox
RE
10:08aChina signs MOU on civil air transport with Solomon Islands
RE
10:07aRouble extends losses after rates slashed; Eurobonds in focus
RE
10:07aCanada's top court upholds sentencing for 2017 mosque shooter
RE
10:07aToronto index up as tech, cyclical stocks gain
RE
10:05aToronto index up as tech, cyclical stocks gain
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba Shares Soar in Hong Kong as Optimism Persists Over Earnings Bea..
2Musk sued by Twitter investors for stock 'manipulation' during takeover..
3REC Silicon - First quarter 2022 results
4Canopy Growth Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal year 2022 F..
5Google in talks to join India's open e-commerce network ONDC -sources

HOT NEWS