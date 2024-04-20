HOUSTON, April 20 (Reuters) - The first liquefied natural gas tanker to dock at Freeport LNG's gas liquefaction plant in 11 days arrived on Saturday, vessel tracking data from financial firm LSEG showed.

Saturday's arrival of tanker BW Pavilion Leeara signaled a potential restart in coming days of one of the facility three gas-processing trains. Freeport LNG has suffered a series of outages and all units recently were out of service for maintenance, reducing U.S. LNG exports this year.

Pipeline gas flows to the Quintana, Texas, export plant inched up on Thursday to .3 billion cubic feet after running at near-zero for more than a week. Normal flow is about 2.2 billion to 2.4 billion cubic feet per day.

A Freeport LNG spokesperson declined to comment.

The last LNG tanker to dock at the plant was LNG Schneeweisschen on April 9, shortly before a unit tripped offline on April 9, according to an emissions report the company filed with Texas environmental regulators. (Reporting by Gary McWilliams)