FirstBank Announces Good Business Contest with $60,000 in Prize Money and Donations

Bank to award 10 businesses throughout Colorado, Arizona and California that have shown selflessness in face of the pandemic

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstBank, one of the nation’s largest privately held banks with a focus on “banking for good,” today announced its upcoming Good Business Contest. The contest is designed to reward businesses who have continued to make a positive impact on their customers, communities and employees, even in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. An internal judging panel will select 10 winners to receive $5,000 in prize money and $1,000 to be donated to a nonprofit of their choosing.

“The past 18 months have been trying times for the small business community, and yet, we’ve never been more inspired by their actions and the resiliency these companies have shown,” said Kevin Classen, President at FirstBank. “Understanding what small businesses mean to the economic environment, we want to give something back to the companies who have done so much for their teams, customers and communities.”

The bank is launching the Good Business Contest to recognize small businesses with outstanding spirit in Colorado, Maricopa County, Ariz., and Riverside County, Calif. Contest submissions will open on Oct.1, at 8 a.m. MT and be accepted through Oct. 22, at 6 p.m. MT. Following a weeklong judging process, winners will be notified privately in early November and announced publicly on Friday, Nov. 5.

Entry into the contest is open to both FirstBank customers and non-customers. To enter, businesses should:

Visit efirstbank.com/GoodBusiness or efirstbank.com/BuenNegocio

Submit a 250-500 word write-up showcasing how their business has gone above and beyond in the past year-and-a-half

Submit a high-resolution logo and 1-3 images that showcase their business in action. For example: employees at work or volunteering, images of the space or customer experiences

For more information, including the official contest rules and entry guidelines, visit efirstbank.com/GoodBusiness or efirstbank.com/BuenNegocio.

About FirstBank

FirstBank began providing banking services in 1963. Today, it’s known as an industry leader in digital banking and has grown to be one of the largest privately held banks in the United States, maintaining more than $25 billion in assets and 110 branch locations across Colorado, Arizona and California. FirstBank offers a variety of consumer deposit accounts, home equity loans, mortgages, rental property loans and a full range of commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate loans, treasury management and more. Since 2000, FirstBank has been recognized as a top corporate philanthropist, contributing nearly $75 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. The company is also unique in that a large portion of its stock is owned by management and employees, giving employees a financial stake in the bank’s success through its Employee Stock Ownership Program. For more information, visit www.efirstbank.com. MEMBER FDIC

###



