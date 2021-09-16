Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FirstBank Celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month with Fiesta Friday

09/16/2021 | 10:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstBank, one of the nation’s largest privately held banks with a focus on “banking for good,” is celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month with its annual “Fiesta Friday” every Friday from September 17th through October 15th. Free Hispanic-inspired food, treats and entertainment will be available at select branch locations, including FirstBank Spanish Banking Centers, in Colorado, Arizona and California from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

“FirstBank values diversity and believes inclusion is one of our most powerful assets, both within our own organization and in the communities we serve,” said Kevin Classen, President of FirstBank. “We encourage everyone, no matter their cultural background, to come take part in Fiesta Friday and help us celebrate the Hispanic cultures that make our communities unique.”

Fiesta Friday events will include Hispanic delicacies from various local vendors. The events are first come, first served, while supplies last.

The complete list of dates and participating branches is as follows:

Friday, Sept. 17, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Lakewood, CO: 550 S. Wadsworth Blvd.
  • Indio, CA: 82900 Ave. 42, Unit C

Friday, Sept. 24, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Thornton, CO: 3990 E. 104th Ave.
  • Eagle, CO: 25 Market St.

Friday, Oct. 1, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Colorado Springs, CO: 5815 Constitution Ave.
  • Denver, CO: 18521 Green Valley Ranch Blvd.

Friday, Oct. 8, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Glenwood Springs, CO: 2014 Grand Ave.
  • Longmont, CO: 1707 N. Main St.

Friday, Oct. 15, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Goodyear, AZ: 1559 N. Litchfield Rd.
  • Greeley, CO: 4322 West 9th St. Rd.

For more information, please visit efirstbankblog.com/fiestafriday.

About FirstBank

FirstBank began providing banking services in 1963. Today, it’s known as an industry leader in digital banking and has grown to be one of the largest privately held banks in the United States, maintaining more than $25 billion in assets and 110 branch locations across Colorado, Arizona and California. FirstBank offers a variety of consumer deposit accounts, home equity loans, mortgages, rental property loans and a full range of commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate loans, treasury management and more. Since 2000, FirstBank has been recognized as a top corporate philanthropist, contributing nearly $75 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. The company is also unique in that a large portion of its stock is owned by management and employees, giving employees a financial stake in the bank’s success through its Employee Stock Ownership Program. For more information, visit www.efirstbank.com.

 

MEMBER FDIC

###


Chandra Brin
FirstBank
303-235-1402
chandra.brin@efirstbank.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:03aMeet the World's Fastest Keyboard – the New Razer Huntsman V2
BU
11:02aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK POLYUS : Corporate Presentation. September 2021
PU
11:02aNEOGEN : Don't Let Undercooked Meat be Your Tailgate Story
PU
11:02aSANOMA OYJ : Pörssisijoittajan viikko, toimitusjohtajan esitys, syyskuu 2021
PU
11:02aPRESS RELEASE : NAWG Responds to Ways and Means Advancing Reconciliation Tax Changes
PU
11:02aTRADEDOUBLER : Take your opportunity for Black Friday
PU
11:02aPAGERDUTY : Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) Speaks With PagerDuty (PD) CFO – Measuring What Matters
AQ
11:02aPHOTOPHARMICS : Brings Renowned Experts in Parkinson's Disease and Other Neurodegenerative Diseases to Advisory Board
BU
11:02aTHE BUMBLE BEE SEAFOOD COMPANY : Donates $900,000 in Product to Feeding America® in Support of Hunger Action Month
BU
11:02aTD2 and Deep Lens Partner to Enable Diversity, Access and Faster Clinical Trial Enrollment for Community Oncology Practices
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Continental spin-off Vitesco struggles in market debut
2IG adds far fewer traders as pandemic volatility settles
3Ryanair 'couldn't care less' about another Boeing order as it lifts gro..
4Wall Street set to open lower ahead of U.S. jobs and retail sales data
5Inflation and China fears weigh on UK markets

HOT NEWS