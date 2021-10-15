Log in
FirstBank Florida : Names Jose Maria Lacasa Executive Vice President & Business Director for the Florida Region

10/15/2021 | 11:23am EDT
MIAMI, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstBank Florida is proud to announce that Jose Maria Lacasa has been named Executive Vice President & Business Director, effective immediately. In his new role, Jose Maria will be responsible for driving future growth in the region, along with continuing to enhance brand and client satisfaction in collaboration with the regional leadership team. 

"Throughout his nine-year tenure leading FirstBank Florida's Corporate Banking & Cash Management teams, Jose Maria has played an essential role in our bank's growth in the region," says Aurelio Aleman-Bermudez, President and Chief Executive Officer of First BanCorp. "He has consistently demonstrated passion and commitment, a balanced risk-rewards mindset, and a drive to deliver excellence for our clients, making him the perfect leader to carry forth our strategic vision and goals in Florida."

With over 20 years of experience in the banking industry, Jose Maria has held senior executive positions at local domestic and foreign financial institutions for more than 11 years. He previously worked for Bankia, where he served in various roles, including Credit Risk Officer and Vice President of the Corporate Banking Team at the Miami International Branch. Before joining Bankia, he worked with Banca Nazionale del Lavoro as a Relationship Manager in the Capital Markets Department in their London Office, where he lived for two years.

"This is a very exciting opportunity. I am proud to be a long standing FirstBank team member and look forward to leading our region in continued growth and achieving great results."
- Jose Maria Lacasa

Above and beyond his banking responsibilities, Jose Maria holds leadership roles in various South Florida civic organizations. He serves as a Board Member at the South Florida Banking Institute, the Board of Governors of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, Center for Financial Training and he is the First Executive Vice President of the US - Spain Chamber of Commerce, among other Institutions.

About FirstBank Florida
FirstBank operates as a full-service commercial bank, with regional headquarters in Miami and a network of strategically place branch locations throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties. The bank's strategic plans are focused on continued growth in client relationships, offering flexible and creative financial solutions through customers personal service.

For more information, please visit https://www.1firstbank.com/fl/en 

Contact: Blanca Langer
305.322.8062
321476@email4pr.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/firstbank-florida-names-jose-maria-lacasa-executive-vice-president--business-director-for-the-florida-region-301401344.html

SOURCE FirstBank Florida


© PRNewswire 2021
