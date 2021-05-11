Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FirstBank Reports Double-Digit Growth in Year-Over-Year Assets, Deposits and Loans for First Quarter of 2021

05/11/2021 | 11:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstBank, one of the nation’s largest privately held banks with a focus on “banking for good,” closed the first quarter of 2021 with double-digit growth in deposits, assets and net loans from the same period last year, including a 29.1 percent increase in total deposits to $23.5 billion.

The bank’s total assets grew by 28 percent to $25.9 billion and net loans were up by 16.3 percent from last year to $13.4 billion. Additionally, FirstBank originated more PPP loans than any bank in Colorado, helping thousands of small businesses get to the other side of the pandemic.

“We are humbled by the strength, perseverance and level of dedication our entire organization demonstrated in helping serve small business and underserved populations,” said Jim Reuter, CEO of FirstBank. “Our company’s mission has been a guiding light, not only in helping our strategic growth, but it’s kept us focused on what matters – supporting customers and uplifting communities.”

Outside of helping small businesses, FirstBank made a $50,000 donation to the capital campaign of the Center for African American Health (CAA Health) in honor of Black History Month. The bank’s donation will enable CAA Health to expand its services and programming, and to continue its mission of improving the well-being of Black/African Americans.

What’s more, FirstBank surprised dozens of families across Phoenix by paying for their groceries ahead of Arizona Gives Day (AZ Gives Day) this past March. As a longtime corporate partner of the one-day fundraising event, the bank asked lucky recipients to consider “giving it forward” – even if it’s just $5 – to their favorite AZ Gives Day charity.  

To learn more about how FirstBank is empowering underserved communities, check out the organization’s 2020 community impact report at https://www.efirstbank.com/_assets/documents/FBCommunityReport2020.pdf.

About FirstBank

FirstBank began providing banking services in 1963. Today, it’s known as an industry leader in digital banking and has grown to be one of the largest privately held banks in the United States, maintaining more than $25 billion in assets and 110 branch locations across Colorado, Arizona and California. FirstBank offers a variety of consumer deposit accounts, home equity loans, mortgages, rental property loans and a full range of commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate loans, treasury management and more. Since 2000, FirstBank has been recognized as a top corporate philanthropist, contributing nearly $75 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. The company is also unique in that a large portion of its stock is owned by management and employees, giving employees a financial stake in the bank’s success through its Employee Stock Ownership Program.

For more information, visit www.efirstbank.com

MEMBER FDIC

###

Attachment 


Chandra Brin
FirstBank
303-235-1402
chandra.brin@efirstbank.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:45aS&P GLOBAL  : Ratings Provides Full Alignment Opinion On Korea Expressway Corp.'s Sustainable Finance Framework
AQ
11:45aINVIBES ADVERTISING  : 2021/2022 financial agenda.
AQ
11:45aSOLVAY  : Outcome of 2021 Shareholders' Meeting
AQ
11:45aARGAN  : livre une extension de deux cellules sur le site DECATHLON de Ferrières-en-Brie (77), le portant de 35 000 m² à 47 000 m²
GL
11:45aPROPATH  : Earns 2021-22 Great Place to Work Certification™
BU
11:44aTEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES  : TCBI announces rebranding, affirms commitment to clients
PU
11:44aLONGEVERON INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:43aAMAZON COM  : Washington Post names Sally Buzbee first woman to lead newsroom
RE
11:43aCYBER POWER  : Home Secretary Priti Patel speech to CyberUK Conference
AQ
11:43aPosterity Health Launches the First Comprehensive Male Fertility Platform
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Inflation woes hobble US stocks, dollar cling to lows
2EURO STOXX 50 : EUROSTOXX 50 : Inflation nerves drive European stocks' worst sell-off in 3 weeks
3'Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?' Musk asks Twitter users
4Top U.S. fuel pipeline remains days from reopening after cyberattack
5AGFA-GEVAERT NV : AGFA-GEVAERT IN Q1 2021: ongoing volume recovery, good performance by HealthCare IT and Digi..

HOT NEWS