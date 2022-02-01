Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FirstNet, Built with AT&T, Acts on Responder Mental Health Crisis; Commits to Scaling Boulder Crest Foundation's First Responder Posttraumatic Growth Training

02/01/2022 | 10:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Struggle Well training initiative built on the science of Posttraumatic Growth; seeks to transform how responders thrive in the face of daily trauma

Boulder Crest Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that develops and delivers Posttraumatic Growth (PTG)-based programs to transform the lives of first responders and veterans, announced today that FirstNet®, Built with AT&T, will become the exclusive sponsor of its First Responder Initiative, helping it scale nationally over the next two years.

FirstNet is built with AT&T in public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority, an independent agency within the federal government. It is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America’s first responders and the extended public safety community.

AT&T created a First Responder Health and Wellness Program in May 2020 to focus on “Being there” for responders. “The rates of PTSD, depression and anxiety among public safety personnel far exceed the rates of the general population. We are focusing resources on the system change needed to protect this community,” said Dr. Anna Fitch Courie, DNP, RN, PHNA-BC, Director, Responder Wellness, FirstNet Program at AT&T. “We are incredibly proud to support Boulder Crest’s groundbreaking effort to build a comprehensive, effective, and scalable approach to the wellbeing of first responders.”

Boulder Crest’s First Responder Initiative focuses on transformative, PTG-based training programs designed to train first responders how to thrive during and after a career under extreme stress.

After years of success with thousands of military service members, the first responder initiative launched a pilot in Florida and Arizona in partnership with major police and fire rescue departments. Since the beginning of 2021, Boulder Crest has trained more than 1,400 first responders in the principles and practices of posttraumatic growth, and how to struggle well.

One notable partnership is underway to train first responders from 37 departments within the Miami-Dade County Association of Chiefs of Police (MDCACP).

“The Struggle Well training has been immensely beneficial to officers from across Dade County,” said Chief Rene Landa, MDCACP President. “I am heartened that this training is going to be made available to more of my brothers and sisters across the country.”

“As a nation, we have a responsibility to honor the brave service of these men and women by ensuring they can live great lives – during and after their time in service,” said Josh Goldberg, executive director of the Boulder Crest Institute for Posttraumatic Growth. “The First Responder Initiative is doing precisely that, and we are incredibly grateful for the generosity of AT&T, which will enable us to scale nationally.”

FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
10:43aPE-backed ACC Aviation appoints new non-executive director
AQ
10:43aHildred Capital Management, LLC, Bourne Partners Strategic Capital and The Emerson Group Launch Carlin Consumer Health
BU
10:42aGAS PRODUCTION AND SUPPLIES : results for January
PU
10:42aSIXT : one of the world's leading international mobility providers, and Accor, a world leading hospitality group, announce multi-year strategic partner...
PU
10:42aPLAZA CENTRES P L C : Extension of Offer to Purchase Bonds
PU
10:42aCEMENTOS ARGOS S A : Argos Receives Gold Medal Awarded by S&P Global in the 2022 Global Sustainability Yearbook
PU
10:42aLINCOLN NATIONAL : Financial Group Included in 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index
PU
10:42aFIRST FINANCIAL : Reports 2021 Results - Form 8-K
PU
10:42aNRF Chief Economist Says Growth Likely to Continue Even as Fed Works to Slow Inflation
PU
10:42aKAR AUCTION SERVICES : ADESA Rolls Out New Condition Reports
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stocks trade higher at the end of a volatile month
2Nasdaq narrowly misses worst January ever as Wall Street gains
3A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
4AT&T opts for WarnerMedia spinoff in Discovery merger, cuts dividend
5UPS delivers record earnings with rosy outlook, dividend hike; shares s..

HOT NEWS