Firstrade Securities : Upcoming IPOs for the coming week
Upcoming IPOs for the coming week
Here's the list of the upcoming IPOs for the coming week:
6/11/2021
Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (JANX)
Market: NASDAQ Global
Price: 15.00-17.00
Shares: 9,500,000
Offer Amount: $185,725,000
TaskUs, Inc. (TASK)
Market: NASDAQ Global Select
Price: 22.00-24.00
Shares: 13,200,000
Offer Amount: $364,320,000
Kanzhun Ltd (BZ)
Market: NASDAQ Global Select
Price: 17.00-19.00
Shares: 48,000,000
Offer Amount: $1,048,800,000
6/16/2021
Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (CNVY)
Market: NYSE
Price: 14.00-16.00
Shares: 13,333,334
Offer Amount: $245,333,344
6/17/2021
Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (AOMR)
Market: NYSE
Price: 20.00-21.00
Shares: 8,050,000
Offer Amount: $194,407,500
Stay tuned for more upcoming IPOs here!
Disclaimer
Firstrade Securities Inc. published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 19:35:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
