Firstrade Securities : Upcoming IPOs for the coming week

06/10/2021 | 03:36pm EDT
Upcoming IPOs for the coming week

Here's the list of the upcoming IPOs for the coming week:


6/11/2021
Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (JANX)
Market: NASDAQ Global
Price: 15.00-17.00
Shares: 9,500,000
Offer Amount: $185,725,000 TaskUs, Inc. (TASK)
Market: NASDAQ Global Select
Price: 22.00-24.00
Shares: 13,200,000
Offer Amount: $364,320,000 Kanzhun Ltd (BZ)
Market: NASDAQ Global Select
Price: 17.00-19.00
Shares: 48,000,000
Offer Amount: $1,048,800,000 6/16/2021 Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (CNVY)
Market: NYSE
Price: 14.00-16.00
Shares: 13,333,334
Offer Amount: $245,333,344 6/17/2021 Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (AOMR)
 Market: NYSE
Price: 20.00-21.00
Shares: 8,050,000
Offer Amount: $194,407,500

Stay tuned for more upcoming IPOs here!

Disclaimer

Firstrade Securities Inc. published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 19:35:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS