Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fiscal policy has key role in green development: vice-minister

07/24/2021 | 07:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fiscal policy can play a key role in driving green development in China, through adopting tax and subsidies to support low-carbon production and lifestyle, according to a senior official from the Ministry of Finance on July 24.

Fiscal and tax measures will support the country's green economic recovery, including the reduction of tariffs on some imported products to promote waste recycling, increasing government-led investment in new energy automobiles and green construction materials, and support the public-private-partnership financing model in pollution prevention projects, said Vice-Finance Minister Zou Jiayi at the Global Asset Management Forum in Beijing.

By the end of June, 4,156 projects of the PPP model in the pollution prevention and green low-carbon fields had been signed in China, with total investment of 4.1 trillion yuan ($632.6 billion), Zou said.

More measures have been taken to encourage local governments to protect the ecological system, especially in areas along the Yellow River and Yangtze River, Zou added.

To achieve the nation's carbon neutrality goal, the Ministry of Finance will improve the fiscal and tax policy system and strengthen financial support to promote green economic recovery and low-carbon development.

'At the same time, we should adhere to the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, actively carry out international exchanges and cooperation, and work together to address the challenge of climate change,' the vice-minister said.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 25 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2021 23:47:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:08aIFC INTERNATIONAL FINANCE : and HDFC Partner to Promote Affordable Green Housing Finance for Low-income Borrowers in India
PU
01:32aEast China braces for typhoon In-fa after flooding in country's centre
RE
07/25East China braces for typhoon In-fa after flooding in country's centre
RE
07/24PRIME MINISTER OFFICE OF SINGAPORE : DPM Heng Swee Keat at the National Economics and Financial Management Challenge 2021
PU
07/24ECLAC : Latin America and the Caribbean Should Develop Regional Platforms for Producing and Distributing Vaccines and Medicines
PU
07/24Tokyo Olympics opening draws 16.7 million U.S. TV viewers, a 33-year low
RE
07/24U.S. judge rules Lithium Americas may excavate Nevada mine site
RE
07/24Robinhood CEO says he is considering offering U.S. retirement accounts
RE
07/24UK will be exposed to paying pandemic cost risks for decades-report
RE
07/24FISCAL POLICY HAS KEY ROLE IN GREEN DEVELOPMENT : vice-minister
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tokyo Olympics opening draws 16.7 million U.S. TV viewers, a 33-year low
2INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Accelerated
3COMCAST CORPORATION : COMCAST : Tokyo Olympics opening draws 16.7 mln U.S. TV viewers, a 33-year low
4Robinhood CEO says he is considering offering U.S. retirement accounts
5U.S. judge rules Lithium Americas may excavate Nevada mine site

HOT NEWS