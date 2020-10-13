Log in
FiscalNote Names Michael McNair to its Board of Advisors

10/13/2020 | 01:45pm EDT

Washington, DC, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FiscalNote, a global technology and media company, today announces the addition of Michael McNair, the former Head of Policy and Senior Economic Advisor to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to its Board of Advisors. 

“Michael brings a wealth of experience serving in the Office of the Prime Minister and the Parliament of Canada,” noted FiscalNote CEO and Co-Founder, Tim Hwang. “His deep knowledge of global policy and the workings of government will drive a more comprehensive understanding of how our technology can be leveraged as we continue our global expansion.”

McNair most recently served as Special Advisor to the Prime Minister for Canada’s economic response to COVID-19. By being named to FiscalNote’s Advisory Board, McNair joins a group that includes Glenn Hubbard, Dean of the Columbia University Graduate School of Business and former Chair of the Council of Economic Advisors; Katharine Weymouth, former Publisher of the Washington Post; John Suh, former CEO of LegalZoom; Alec Ross, former Senior Advisor for Innovation to Secretary of State Clinton; and Bruce Mehlman, Founder of Mehlman Castagnetti and Executive Director of the Technology CEO Council.

“What FiscalNote is embarking on is incredibly exciting and ambitious,” McNair said. “Integrating modern technology to solve today’s complex, cross-border policy issues and add transparency to government, is critical to ensuring a growing global economy and well-being for citizens.”

Before working in government, McNair earned his undergraduate degree at Queen’s University in Canada, as well as graduate degrees at Columbia University and the London School of Economics. He has also worked at Deloitte and CIBC World Markets.


About FiscalNote

FiscalNote is a global technology and media company that uses powerful machine learning to provide clients with the right policy information and insights to better navigate market risk and uncertainty. As the premier hub of domestic and global information for clients worldwide, FiscalNote's tools, analysis, news and award-winning journalism from CQ Roll Call deliver context, clarity and a competitive edge in a rapidly changing world.

Attachment 

Mike Stubbs
FiscalNote
202-793-5314
press@fiscalnote.com
© GlobeNewswire 2020

