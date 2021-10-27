Fish & Richardson Named to Bloomberg Law's Inaugural Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Framework

Fish & Richardson has been named to Bloomberg Law’s first-ever Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Framework. Fish is one of only 28 U.S. law firms to be recognized for meeting or exceeding an established threshold for diversity, equity, and inclusion within the firm.

“At Fish, we are deeply committed to promoting a culture that values diversity, equity, and inclusion at all levels,” said Ahmed J. Davis, principal and national chair of Fish’s diversity and inclusion initiative. “Our diversity-related metrics reflect that commitment, and we are proud that Bloomberg Law has recognized the results of our continuing efforts.”

The Bloomberg Law DEI Framework recognizes firms for their level of disclosure of diversity-related metrics and distinguished performance against six core pillars: demographics, leadership and talent pipeline, recruitment and retention, business innovation and strategy, marketing, and diversity & inclusion in the community. Bloomberg Law and Bloomberg L.P. developed the comprehensive survey and scoring methodology with input from respected DEI leaders at firms and companies across the country.

“Recognizing that diverse backgrounds provide unique perspectives and having a diverse team enhances the quality of legal services we provide to our clients, we work hard to attract, retain, and advance diverse legal staff,” added Fish Chief Operating Officer Kristine McKinney, who previously served as the firm’s chief legal talent & inclusion officer.

DEI is a top priority at Fish. The firm has implemented a diversity and inclusion strategic plan, with the mission to promote a creative, respectful, and inclusive culture that values the diversity of people, experiences, perspectives, talents, and capabilities. To help the firm achieve its goals, Fish’s robust 1L Diversity Fellowship Program, launched in 2005, awards scholarships and summer associate positions to diverse first-year law students nationwide. In 2021, the firm hosted its largest class of Diversity Fellows and all eligible fellows will return for a second summer.

The firm also offers several diversity, equity, and inclusion affinity and allyship groups and programs, including a multifaceted Racial Justice Initiative, which includes increased training, a comprehensive resource hub, and increased racial justice pro bono and community engagement. Through the initiative the firm has presented quarterly firmwide town halls that engage diverse legal staff and business services professionals to speak candidly about their experiences. Additionally, Fish’s EMPOWER women’s initiative focuses on addressing issues unique to women in the legal profession, increasing opportunities for networking and mentoring, and providing tools and resources to position the firm’s women for success.

Among other honors, Fish recently received the highest designation of Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus from Diversity Lab and was selected as one of the Best Law Firms for Women for the fourth consecutive year by Seramount (formerly Working Mother Media) as well as a Best Place to Work by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index.

About Fish & Richardson

Fish & Richardson, a premier global intellectual property law firm, is sought after and trusted by the world’s most innovative brands and influential technology leaders. Fish offers patent prosecution, litigation, trademark, and copyright counseling and advocacy for a broad range of client needs. Our deep bench of attorneys with first-chair trial experience in every technology makes us the go-to firm for the most technically complex cases. We have an established reputation as a top-tier firm for patent portfolio planning, strategy, and prosecution, as well as post-grant proceedings at the PTAB. Fish was established in 1878, and now has more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists in the U.S., Europe, and China. Our success is rooted in our creative and inclusive culture, which values the diversity of people, experiences, and perspectives. For more information, visit fr.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

