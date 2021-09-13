Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fish & Richardson : Receives Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certification Plus From Diversity Lab

09/13/2021 | 12:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fish & Richardson has received the highest designation of Mansfield Rule, 4.0 Certified Plus, from Diversity Lab for successfully reaching at least 30% diverse lawyer representation in a notable number of current leadership roles. The firm has achieved certified status every year since participating in the Mansfield Rule’s inaugural pilot in 2017.

“Fish is deeply committed to increasing the diversity in law firm leadership and is proud to partner with Diversity Lab to implement meaningful change both within the firm and throughout the legal community,” said Fish Chief Operating Officer Kristine McKinney, who previously served as the firm’s chief legal talent & inclusion officer.

The Mansfield Rule certification measures whether law firms have affirmatively considered at least 30% women, attorneys of color, LGBTQ+, and lawyers with disabilities for leadership and governance roles, equity partner promotions, formal client pitch opportunities, and senior lateral positions. Fish’s designation comes after a 12-month certification process, which included frequent firm check-ins, data collection, and ongoing collaboration through monthly group knowledge sharing meetings.

Inspired by the NFL’s Rooney Rule, the Mansfield Rule was one of the winning ideas from the 2016 Women in Law Hackathon hosted by Diversity Lab. The program’s elements and operations are grounded in behavioral science research, including the 30% requirement, which researchers have found is the critical mass necessary to disrupt biases. The goal of the Mansfield Rule is to boost the representation of diverse lawyers in law firm leadership by broadening the pool of candidates considered for opportunities.

“Having a diverse team at all levels of our firm enhances the quality of legal services we provide to our clients and strengthens the fabric of Fish,” added Ahmed J. Davis, principal and national chair of Fish’s Diversity & Inclusion initiative. “We are gratified to again receive this designation from Diversity Lab.”

Diversity and inclusion is a strategic priority at Fish. To further this commitment, the firm has implemented a Diversity and Inclusion Strategic Plan, with the mission to promote a creative, respectful, and inclusive culture that values the diversity of people, experiences, perspectives, talents, and capabilities, allowing Fish to thrive. Recognizing that diverse backgrounds provide unique perspectives and having a team that reflects the diversity of the public enhances the quality of legal services we provide to our clients, we work hard to attract, retain, and advance diverse legal staff. To help us achieve our goals, the firm has a robust 1L Diversity Fellowship program, launched in 2005, which awards scholarships and summer associate positions to diverse first-year law students throughout the country. In 2021, we hosted our largest class of Diversity Fellows and are proud to share that all will return for a second summer.

The firm also has several diversity, equity, and inclusion affinity and allyship groups and programs, including a multifaceted Racial Justice Initiative, which includes increased training, a comprehensive resource hub, and increased racial justice pro bono and community engagement. Through the initiative we have presented quarterly firmwide Town Halls that engage our diverse legal staff and business services professionals to speak candidly about their experiences with diversity, equity, and inclusion. Additionally, Fish’s EMPOWER Women’s Initiative focuses on addressing issues unique to women in the legal profession, increasing opportunities for networking and mentoring relationships, and providing tools and resources to position the firm’s women for success.

The firm was recently selected as a Best Law Firm for Women for the fourth consecutive year by Seramount (formerly Working Mother Media) and a Best Place to Work by the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index, among other honors.

About Fish & Richardson

Fish & Richardson, the premier global intellectual property law firm, is trusted by the world’s most innovative and influential companies. From patent, trademark, and copyright prosecution and counseling to our full-service litigation practice, we work together to provide our clients with exceptional advocacy across the life cycle of intellectual property needs in the U.S. and around the world. Our deep bench of attorneys with first-chair trial experience in every technology makes us the go-to firm for the most technically complex cases. Fish was established in 1878, and now has more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists in the U.S., Europe, and China. Our success is rooted in our creative and inclusive culture, which values the diversity of people, experiences, and perspectives. For more information, visit fr.com or follow us at @FishRichardson.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:26pBROADSHORE CAPITAL PARTNERS : Acquires 347-unit Baltimore Apartment Community
BU
01:25pPrivate equity-backed Canadian oil producer Strathcona in talks to buy Caltex Resources -sources
RE
01:25pNEW BOOK : 'Welcome to the U.S.A.-You're Hired! A Guide for Foreign-Born People Seeking Jobs'
GL
01:22p600,000+ Workers of Energy Services Sector Thank Representatives for Supporting Industry
PU
01:22pTENARIS S A : Chief Digital Officer talks value of digitalization in oil and gas with industry peers
PU
01:22pPoland to buy spot gas once Gazprom contract ends
PU
01:22pDAKTRONICS : New Audiovisual Experience Added to Northern State University Stadium from Daktronics
AQ
01:22pELAINE WELTEROTH : Lessons on Leadership and Taking Career Risks
PU
01:22pFOLLI FOLLIE COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING AND TECHNICAL SOCIETE ANONYME : Resolutions of the Ordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of the company "Folli Follie Commercial Manufacturing and Technical Soci?t? Anonyme" regarding the fiscal year 2019
PU
01:21pEx-Wells Fargo execs square off with U.S. regulator in trial over phony account scandal
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Epic's narrow win in App Store case toughens fight against Google Play ..
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Amazon, Booking, Expedia, Lyft...
4In fresh regulatory move, China tells tech giants to stop blocking riva..
5What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

HOT NEWS