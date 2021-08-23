Log in
Fishbowl : Announces Debut Inventory Management + Growth Summit

08/23/2021 | 11:09am EDT
Shark Tank’s Daymond John headlines the free online Inventory Management + Growth Summit, targeted to SMBs and entrepreneurs.

Fishbowl, the No. 1-requested automated solution for inventory management for QuickBooks users, today announced the first Inventory Management + Growth Summit, set for Sept. 28, 2021.

The free online summit is designed to help small- to medium-sized businesses and new entrepreneurs – all of whom have inventory needs – to “Learn, Grow and Scale,” the theme for this year’s event.

“SMB owners once saw a need in their market and wanted to dive in and become entrepreneurs. All business owners got their start one way or another, but many of those owners have not received specific training or acquired degrees in business management, marketing, finance or leadership,” said John David King, CEO of Fishbowl. “We hope that through this summit we can ultimately help these men and women learn, grow and scale their businesses. You need to learn first in order to grow. Then you can scale your business the proper way.”

Headline speakers for the summit include Shark Tank investor and FUBU founder/CEO Daymond John, who will lead the inventory management section, and Intuit® CRO Bobby Morrison and VP of Partnerships Gavin Orleow, who will headline the growth track with Navy SEAL John Choate and two-time former MLB MVP Dale Murphy.

Other featured speakers include the following:

  • Andrew Smith, managing partner of Savory Fund
  • Blake Modersitzki, managing partner of Pelion Venture Partners
  • Matt Frisbie, CMO of Little Giant Ladder Systems
  • Vince DeAngelis, VP of carrier partnerships at Shippo
  • Joe Hansen, CEO of Buy Box Experts
  • Salsa Queen, owner of Salsa Queen
  • Brian Hayes, CFO of NOW CFO
  • Sophie D’Souza, VP of optimization at Spiralyze

Fishbowl strives to ensure its clients are successful. Through cornerstone products – Fishbowl Online and Fishbowl Desktop – the QuickBooks solution makes it possible for every small business to have the same level of mobile inventory control that large organizations enjoy.

For more information, or to register for the free Inventory Management + Growth Summit powered by Fishbowl, visit fishbowlgrowthsummit.com.

ABOUT FISHBOWL

Based in Orem, Utah, Fishbowl is the No. 1-requested desktop and online manufacturing and warehouse management solution for QuickBooks, as well as a popular standalone solution for organizations or enterprises looking to track assets. To learn more, visit fishbowlinventory.com.


© Business Wire 2021
