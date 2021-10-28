FitXR Announces App Voice Experience At Facebook Connect

This Latest FitXR Feature to be Powered by the Voice SDK

FitXR, the leading VR/AR fitness company, unveiled a new feature during the keynote at Facebook Connect, the annual conference that brings together AR/VR developers, content creators and marketers to celebrate the industry’s momentum and growth. The feature, powered by the Voice SDK, allows FitXR members to use their voice to explore the hundreds of classes FitXR has to offer.

“We’re excited to share this new voice feature to search for workouts,” said Bojan Wilytsch, Product Design Lead at FitXR. “From day one our mission at FitXR is to make fitness more fun and accessible for all. With the ability to use one’s voice to filter through our Studios and find classes with specific lengths and intensities to pinpoint the workout that’s right for you in that exact moment, we continue to deliver on our commitment. We look forward to future collaborations with Oculus to improve the VR fitness experience as we further build a truly immersive virtual fitness club for our members.”

The Voice SDK will be introduced into the FitXR app in 2022. Watch the trailer here.

As one of the top performing non-gaming apps available on Oculus Quest, FitXR continues to be a leading innovator in the VR fitness space. Over the last several months, the company has made a number of updates to its platform, including a membership model that enables access to more content than ever before, the launch of the HIIT studio, a multiplayer mode that lets users play along with family and friends, new environments and the introduction of fresh music from notable artists such as Calvin Harris and Tiësto.

About FitXR

FitXR is the leading developer of VR/AR fitness apps. Passionately dedicated to making fitness more fun and accessible for everyone, FitXR has built the world’s first virtual fitness club, merging immersive VR with total body workouts designed by top fitness experts. FitXR is the only VR fitness app that provides a truly engaging, multiplayer experience with constantly refreshed content, studios, classes and music. FitXR transports players to a virtual fitness studio where they can meet new people and work out together all from the comfort of their own home.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211028005064/en/