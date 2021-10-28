Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FitXR Announces App Voice Experience At Facebook Connect

10/28/2021 | 01:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This Latest FitXR Feature to be Powered by the Voice SDK

FitXR, the leading VR/AR fitness company, unveiled a new feature during the keynote at Facebook Connect, the annual conference that brings together AR/VR developers, content creators and marketers to celebrate the industry’s momentum and growth. The feature, powered by the Voice SDK, allows FitXR members to use their voice to explore the hundreds of classes FitXR has to offer.

“We’re excited to share this new voice feature to search for workouts,” said Bojan Wilytsch, Product Design Lead at FitXR. “From day one our mission at FitXR is to make fitness more fun and accessible for all. With the ability to use one’s voice to filter through our Studios and find classes with specific lengths and intensities to pinpoint the workout that’s right for you in that exact moment, we continue to deliver on our commitment. We look forward to future collaborations with Oculus to improve the VR fitness experience as we further build a truly immersive virtual fitness club for our members.”

The Voice SDK will be introduced into the FitXR app in 2022. Watch the trailer here.

As one of the top performing non-gaming apps available on Oculus Quest, FitXR continues to be a leading innovator in the VR fitness space. Over the last several months, the company has made a number of updates to its platform, including a membership model that enables access to more content than ever before, the launch of the HIIT studio, a multiplayer mode that lets users play along with family and friends, new environments and the introduction of fresh music from notable artists such as Calvin Harris and Tiësto.

About FitXR

FitXR is the leading developer of VR/AR fitness apps. Passionately dedicated to making fitness more fun and accessible for everyone, FitXR has built the world’s first virtual fitness club, merging immersive VR with total body workouts designed by top fitness experts. FitXR is the only VR fitness app that provides a truly engaging, multiplayer experience with constantly refreshed content, studios, classes and music. FitXR transports players to a virtual fitness studio where they can meet new people and work out together all from the comfort of their own home.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BYD Net Profit Fell 27.5% in Third Quarter
2Analyst recommendations: Vodafone, Reckitt, Spotify, Tesla, Boeing...
3NOKIA : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
4Intel Innovation' Keynote Webcast (Replay)
5Royal Dutch Shell plc third 2021 results presentations

HOT NEWS