Fitbit Versa 2 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2020) Published by The Consumer Post

Compare all the best Fitbit Versa 2 watch deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2020, featuring Versa 2 petal edition sales. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Fitbit Versa 2 Deals:
Best Fitbit Versa Deals:
Save up to 34% on Fitbit Versa 3, Versa 2 & Versa Lite smartwatches at Walmart - click the link to see latest deals on best-selling Fitbit Versa models and accessories
Save up to 30% on Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatches, bands, and accessories at Walmart - the top-rated Fitbit Versa 3 is equipped with Active Zone Minutes, built-in GPS, sleep tracking, and built-in Alexa and Google Assistant
Save up to $50 on best-selling Fitbit Versa smartwatches and bands at Fitbit.com - check the latest deals on the Fitbit Versa 3 and Versa 2
Save up to $30 on the top-rated Fitbit Versa 3 at Fitbit.com - the Fitbit Versa 3 has built-in voice assistants, oxygen saturation, and over 6 days of battery life
Save on Fitbit Versa smartwatches at Verizon.com - check live prices on the best-selling Fitbit Versa 3, Versa 2 and Versa 2 SE smartwatches
Save up to $40 on Fitbit Versa 2, Versa & Versa Lite smartwatches at Amazon - check deals on the latest Fitbit Versa 2 and Versa smartwatches
Best Fitbit Deals:
Save up to 66% on the latest Fitbit smartwatches, activity trackers & bands at Walmart - click the link for the latest prices on the latest Fitbit models such as the Versa 2, Charge 3 & more top-rated activity tracker
Save up to $50 on the latest Fitbit models including the Charge 4 at Fitbit.com - check the full range of Fitbit activity trackers, smartwatches & smart scales on sale now
Save up to 27% on a wide range of Fitbit smartwatches & fitness trackers at Verizon- check out the latest savings on Fitbit Versa 2, 3, Charge 3, 4 & more models
Save up to 72% on Fitbit Ionic smartwatches, replacement bands, and accessories at Walmart - the best-selling Fitbit Ionic smartwatch has all-day activity tracking, built-in GPS, sleep tracking, and multi-day battery life
Save up to $50 on Fitbit fitness trackers & smartwatches at Belk.com
Save up to $50 on the Fitbit Charge 4, Versa 3 & more top-rated Fitbit models at ABT.com
Save up to 47% on a wide range of Fitbit Versa, Charge & Alta activity trackers & smartwatches at Amazon- savings available on top-rated Fitbit activity trackers and smartwatches
