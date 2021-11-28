Fitbit Versa Cyber Monday Deals (2021): Fitbit Versa Lite, 2 & 3 Savings Rated by Consumer Walk

Find the top Fitbit Versa deals for Cyber Monday 2021, featuring smartwatches & watch band offers. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Fitbit Versa Deals:
Save up to 57% on Fitbit Versa 3, Versa 2 & Versa Lite smartwatches at Walmart - click the link to see latest deals on best-selling Fitbit Versa models & accessories
Save up to $50 on Fitbit Versa smartwatches at Verizon.com - check live prices on the best-selling Fitbit Versa 3 & Versa 2 smartwatches
Save up to $50 on a wide range of Fitbit Versa smartwatches & accessories at BHPhotoVideo.com - check the latest deals on Fitbit Versa fitness watch in copper rose aluminum, carbon aluminum & more colorways
Save up to 23% on Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatches, bands & accessories at Walmart - the top-rated Fitbit Versa 3 is equipped with Active Zone Minutes, built-in GPS, sleep tracking & built-in Alexa & Google Assistant
Save up to 41% on the Fitbit Versa 2 at Walmart - check the latest deals on new & refurbished Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatches
Save on the Fitbit Versa Lite smartwatch & fitness tracker at Walmart - the Fitbit Versa Lite offers heart rate tracking, female health app & over 15 exercise modes, including weights, bike & run
Save up to $50 on the Fitbit Versa 3, Versa 2 & Versa Lite smartwatches at Amazon.com - check deals on the latest Fitbit Versa 3, Versa 2 & other Versa smartwatches
Best Fitbit Deals:
Save up to 54% on the latest Fitbit smartwatches, activity trackers & bands at Walmart - click the link for the latest prices on the latest Fitbit models such as the Sense, Versa 2, Charge 4, & more top-rated activity trackers
Save up to $50 on best-selling Fitbit smartwatches & health trackers at BHPhotoVideo.com - including the Versa 3, Ace 3, & Luxe fitness tracker
Save up to 40% on a wide range of Fitbit smartwatches & fitness trackers at Verizon - check out the latest savings on Fitbit Versa 2, Luxe, Sense, Charge 5 & more models
Save up to 54% on the latest Fitbit Charge 5, 4 & 3 activity trackers at Walmart - check the latest savings on Fitbit Charge 5,4,3, HR activity trackers & Charge accessories
Save up to 33% on the Fitbit Sense smartwatch at Walmart - check live prices on the best-selling Fitbit Sense and more Fitbit accessories
Save up to 33% on the top-rated Fitbit Luxe fitness & wellness tracker at Walmart - the Fitbit Luxe features 24/7 heart rate monitor, sleep tracker & stress management
Save up to 40% on the Fitbit Inspire 2 HR & Inspire Heart Rate & Fitness Tracker at Walmart
Save up to 37% on Fitbit Ace activity trackers & accessories for kids at Walmart - check the latest deals on top-rated kids’ activity trackers, including the Ace 3 & Ace 2 in Minions Yellow & Watermelon colors
Save on the Fitbit Alta & the Fitbit Alta HR at Walmart - click the link to see the latest deals on the Fitbit Alta models, wristbands & accessories
Save up to 40% on a wide range of Fitbit Versa, Charge & Inspire activity trackers & smartwatches at Amazon.com - savings available on top-rated Fitbit activity trackers & smartwatches
