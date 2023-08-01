By Dean Seal

Fitch Ratings has downgraded the U.S.'s long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating to "AA+" from "AAA" to reflect expected financial deterioration in the coming years and the government's growing debt burden.

The ratings agency said Tuesday that the downgrade also reflects an "erosion of governance" relative to other high-rated peers over the last two decades.

"The repeated debt-limit political standoffs and last-minute resolutions have eroded confidence in fiscal management," the agency said.

Fitch said they expect the general government deficit to rise to 6.3% of gross domestic product in 2023 from 3.7% last year. The expected deficit growth reflects cyclically weaker federal revenues, new spending initiatives and a higher interest burden, Fitch said.

The agency expects the deficit to widen to 6.6% in 2024 and hit 6.9% in 2025 for reasons that include slowing GDP growth and a higher interest rate burden.

Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-01-23 1747ET