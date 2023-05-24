By Josh Beckerman

Fitch placed its triple-A rating for the U.S. on rating watch negative, citing "debt ceiling brinkmanship."

The firm said "increased political partisanship" is "hindering reaching a resolution to raise or suspend the debt limit despite the fast-approaching x date."

Fitch still expects a resolution to the debt limit before that date, but believes "risks have risen that the debt limit will not be raised or suspended" before then.

Moody's has an AAA rating for the U.S. Standard & Poor's downgraded the U.S. to AA+ from triple-A in 2011, in an unprecedented action. It affirmed the AA+ rating in March.

