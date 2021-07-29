Fitch Ratings ESG Relevance Scores Data Now Available on RIMES

RIMES has strengthened its market leading Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Data Management service with Fitch Ratings ESG Relevance Scores Data, which is provided by Fitch Solutions. The Scores provide clients of RIMES and Fitch Solutions with a neutral view on how different ESG factors impact creditworthiness, and which issues are material and relevant to credit assessments.

With Fitch Ratings ESG Relevance Scores, RIMES’ clients will be able to access more than 10,000 entities and transactions and over 140,000 ESG data points to support credit risk assessments, adding to the credit risk capabilities already available on RIMES. Fitch Ratings’ data goes beyond identifying whether a risk is related to environmental, social or governance factors to flag specific E, S and G credit risk issues and group them into 14 or 15 subfactor scores for 100 different sectors.

Alessandro Ferrari, CMO at RIMES comments: “RIMES’ ESG Data Management service is part of our industry leading Managed Data Services (MDS) platform and is the industry’s broadest ESG data service. The addition of Fitch Ratings ESG Relevance Scores provides our clients with more options when it comes to understanding whether they are being sufficiently rewarded for ESG-associated risk, and so is an important addition to our service. With ESG fast becoming one of the most important investment factors, we are committed to providing our clients with the data they need to make the best decisions every time.”

Joo-Yung Lee, Managing Director of Credit Intelligence at Fitch Solutions comments: “Fixed income ESG data has been disparate, difficult to obtain and hard to work with. Our goal as a company is to solve this challenge and to provide clients with a transparent and easily comprehensible view of ESG credit risk factors. RIMES is an important partner in this journey, helping us get our data to users rapidly and in a format that is ready for immediate use. Working together, we provide a powerful tool for investment firms looking to make sense of the fast-growing ESG market.”

