Sept 23 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Friday affirmed the long-term foreign and local currency issuer default rating (IDR) of Chilean state-owned copper miner Corporacion Nacional del Cobre de Chile (CODELCO) at 'A-', saying the ratings outlook is stable.

The ratings agency also affirmed Codelco's long term national scale rating at 'AAA(cl)' and its standalone credit profile at 'bbb-'. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)