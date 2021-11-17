Fitch affirms Mexico rating, flags policy concerns

MEXICO CITY, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Wednesday
affirmed Mexico's long-term foreign-currency and local-currency
issuer default ratings at "BBB-" with a stable rating outlook, a
move that Mexico welcomed as a way to maintain access to
international finance markets.
The ratings agency also said it expected Mexico's economy to
grow 5.9% this year and 2.8% next year, amid supply shortages
through the first half of 2022.
"Rising U.S. demand for goods has resulted in input
supply-demand imbalances, most importantly semiconductors,
delaying industrial production recovery, particularly in
Mexico's auto sector," said Fitch.
The longer-than-expected supply shocks will constrain the
Bank of Mexico's monetary policy space, likely resulting in
further interest rate hikes in 2022, Fitch added.
The scarcity of inputs, which is expected to continue
through the first half of 2022, has led to technical stoppages
in the auto industry and could hit gross domestic product growth
by 1 percentage point, Fitch said.
Despite maintaining Mexico's rating, Fitch flagged several
concerns, saying Mexico's "regulatory quality" has deteriorated
during the current administration of President Andres Manuel
Lopez Obrador and that distrust of autonomous regulatory
entities continues to affect investment climate and governance
quality.
As well, Fitch warned that an electricity reform proposal
championed by Lopez Obrador, if passed, could lead to
"underinvestment" in the electricity sector.
The reform could also usher in noncompetitive electricity
pricing and weaken Mexico's regulatory quality, Fitch said.
Mexico's Finance Ministry said in a statement that Fitch's
decision to keep the rating stable would help preserve favorable
access for the public and private sectors in international and
domestic financial markets.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito in Mexico City
Writing by Daina Beth Solomon
Editing by Matthew Lewis)