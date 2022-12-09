Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Fitch affirms United Kingdom rating at 'AA-'

12/09/2022 | 05:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A general view of the Downing Street in London

(Reuters) - Rating agency Fitch maintained United Kingdom's sovereign debt rating at "AA-" on Friday, citing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's macroeconomic policy framework, deep capital markets and the sterling's international reserve currency status.

The agency affirmed its outlook for the country at "negative", due to high public and external debt, as well as rising energy prices.

Despite concerns about a potential recession, investors have pinned hopes that the new government leadership will reinstill confidence in the country's fiscal health.

"The new fiscal strategy has contributed to improved financial markets confidence," Fitch said.

The agency also affirmed Bank of England's rating at "AA-", with a negative outlook.

(Reporting by Nandhini Srinivasan in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.07% 1.80422 Delayed Quote.-2.59%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.56% 1.67284 Delayed Quote.-2.50%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.18% 167.458 Delayed Quote.6.91%
BRITISH POUND / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (GBP/NZD) -0.37% 1.91126 Delayed Quote.-2.83%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) 0.04% 1.14555 Delayed Quote.-7.02%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.21% 1.22594 Delayed Quote.-9.76%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.45% 0.85887 Delayed Quote.2.46%
Latest news "Economy"
05:57pFitch affirms United Kingdom rating at 'AA-'
RE
05:49pFitch Affirms U.K. at 'AA-', Sees Higher Debt and Weaker Growth
DJ
05:47pFinancials Down After Inflation Data -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:47pUtilities Down Amid Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:47pCommunications Services Up As Netflix Rallies -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:47pTech Down Ahead of Consumer-Price Data -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:46pConsumer Cos Down Despite Strong Sentiment Survey -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:45pHealth Care Down as Growth Optimism Wanes -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:45pIndustrials Down After Producer Price Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:45pMaterials Down on Economic Uncertainty -- Materials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. producer prices increase in November
2Analyst recommendations: Apple, Costco, Metlife, Netflix, Take-Two...
3UBS AG : Downgraded to Neutral by Credit Suisse
4Anglo American Sees 2022 Production Down 3%
5Futures edge higher ahead of producer prices data

HOT NEWS