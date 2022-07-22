Fitch and Scope downgrade Ukraine ratings after debt freeze plan

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Credit rating firms Fitch and
Scope downgraded Ukraine on Friday two days after the
war-ravaged country requested a debt payment freeze.
Both firms cut the country's long-term foreign-currency
rating to a 'C' grade - just one step from default - with both
also signalling that a default now looked likely.
A "default-like process has begun" Fitch said referring to
Kyiv's 'consent solicitation' request for a two-year deferral on
its $20 billion-plus stock of international debt.
"The rating would be downgraded to 'restricted default' and
the affected instruments to 'D' following the consent
solicitation "effective date" should it be accepted, which we
view as likely," Fitch added.
Scope said its rating would also possibly be revised to
"selective default" the equivalent of restricted default.
Fitch forecasts the damage of Russia's invasion will see
Ukraine's economy contract by a third this year. That will leave
it with fiscal shortfall of almost 30% of its annual economic
output and ramp its debt-to-GDP ratio up nearly 50 percentage
points to 92%.
(Reporting by Marc Jones in London, Nandhini Srinivasan and
Richard Rohan Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath
and Marguerita Choy)