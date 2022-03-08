Fitch cuts Russia's rating further into junk, says debt default imminent

March 8 (Reuters) - Fitch on Tuesday downgraded Russia's
sovereign rating by six notches further into the junk territory
to 'C' from 'B', saying a default is imminent as sanctions and
trade restrictions have undermined its willingness to service
debt.
The country's financial markets have been thrown into a
turmoil by Western sanctions after it invaded Ukraine, raising
significant concerns over its ability and willingness to service
debt.
The rating firm pointed to Presidential decree, which could
potentially force a redenomination of foreign-currency sovereign
debt payments into local currency for creditors in specified
countries.
"Further ratcheting up of sanctions and proposals that
could limit trade in energy increase probability of a policy
response by Russia that includes at least selective non-payment
of its sovereign debt obligations," the ratings agency said in a
statement.
On March 16, Russia is due to pay $107 million in coupons
across two bonds, though it has a 30-day grace period to make
the payments.
The 'C' rating in Fitch's assessment is only one step above
default, bringing it in line with the Moody's current equivalent
score of 'Ca'.
The change comes less than a week after Fitch revoked
Russia's investment-grade status, slashing its rating to "B"
from "BBB." Peers Moody's and S&P had also lowered their
sovereign ratings.
(Reporting by Taru Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)