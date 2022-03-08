Log in
Latest News
?Fitch cuts Russia's rating, says debt default imminent

03/08/2022 | 05:25pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The Fitch Ratings logo is seen at their offices at Canary Wharf financial district in London

(Reuters) - Fitch on Tuesday downgraded Russia's sovereign rating by six notches further into the junk territory to 'C' from 'B', saying a debt default is imminent.

(Reporting by Taru Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2022
