Fitch cuts UK's rating to 'negative' from 'stable' 10/05/2022 | 05:20pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Wednesday revised the outlook on the United Kingdom's long-term Foreign-Currency (LTFC) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to "negative" from "stable" and affirmed the IDR at 'AA-' (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

© Reuters 2022