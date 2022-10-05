Fitch cuts outlook for UK rating to 'negative' from 'stable'

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch lowered
the outlook for its credit rating for British government debt to
"negative" from "stable" on Wednesday, days after a similar move
from rival Standard & Poor's following the government's Sept. 23
fiscal statement.
"The large and unfunded fiscal package announced as part
of the new government's growth plan could lead to a significant
increase in fiscal deficits over the medium term," Fitch said.
Fitch maintained its "AA-" credit rating for Britain, which
is one notch lower than S&P's.
Finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng announced 45 billion
pounds ($51 billion) of unfunded tax cuts in the Sept. 23
statement alongside large energy subsidies and other measures
aimed at boosting growth, but financial markets baulked at the
extra borrowing.
Sterling fell to a record low against the U.S. dollar
and some British government bonds tumbled by the most in
decades, forcing the Bank of England to step in to stabilise
markets.
Fitch said the lack of independent budget forecasts, as
well as an apparent clash with the BoE's inflation-fighting
strategy had "negatively impacted financial markets' confidence
and the credibility of the policy framework, a key long-standing
rating strength".
On Monday, Kwarteng said he would not go ahead with part
of the tax cuts - lowering income tax for the top 1% of earners
- which the finance ministry had estimated would cost 2 billion
pounds a year.
Fitch said this was not enough to change its broader
assessment.
"Although the government reversed the elimination of the
45p top rate tax ... the government's weakened political capital
could further undermine the credibility of and support for the
government's fiscal strategy," Fitch said.
The ratings agency forecast Britain's general government
deficit would reach 7.8% of gross domestic product (GDP) this
year and 8.8% in 2023, while general government debt would rise
to 109% of GDP by 2024.
