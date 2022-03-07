Fitch downgrades Belarus to 'CCC'

March 7 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch on Monday
downgraded Belarus' sovereign rating to 'CCC' from 'B', pushing
it deeper into junk territory, citing the impact from sanctions
over the country's role in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Belarus, a key Russian ally, has been hit with international
sanctions as the country facilitated the Russian invasion of
Ukraine from within its border..
The agency warned that sanctions and potential new
restrictions against Belarus, along with its economic ties to
Russia, point to significant uncertainty regarding the country's
ability and willingness to service its debt.
"Sanctions introduced against Belarus since start of
conflict build upon those put in place after post-election
political crisis in 2020," Fitch said.
The move follows a similar downgrade by S&P which also
lowered Belarus' rating to CCC from 'B' last week.
(Reporting by Taru Jain; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)