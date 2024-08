(Reuters) - Global credit ratings agency Fitch downgraded Kenya's sovereign rating to "B-" from "B" on Friday, citing heightened risks to the East African country's public finances after the government backtracked on key revenue measures following protests.

The agency, however, maintained its outlook on Kenya at "stable".

