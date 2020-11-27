Fitch downgrades Sri Lanka as default fears loom

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch downgraded
Sri Lanka's sovereign debt to "CCC" on Friday, warning that the
country was at increasing risk of missing debt payments due to
the coronavirus pandemic.
Heavily reliant on tourism and garment exports for foreign
exchange reserves, the island nation has been hit hard by the
pandemic, which has dampened consumer demand and curtailed
almost all global travel this year.
The CCC rating means Fitch considers default to be "a real
possibility".
"We think there are now increasing risks to Sri Lanka's
ability to meet its external debt repayments," Fitch analysts
said in a note.
Sri Lanka has around $4 billion of debt repayments due
annually until 2025, while total foreign exchange reserves stand
at just under $6 billion.
Earlier this month Finance Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa
presented an ambitious budget that aimed to more than halve the
fiscal deficit over the medium term.
But Fitch said it expected the country' fiscal position to
worsen, not improve, over the next few years.
It expects Sri Lanka's government debt-to-GDP ratio to
increase to about 100% in 2020 from 86.8% in 2019, and to rise
to around 116% in 2024.
This is in sharp contrast to Sri Lanka's own targets, which
see a reduction in debt-to-GDP to 75.5% in 2025, from an
estimated 95.1% in 2020.
Spokesmen for Sri Lanka's finance ministry did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
The ministry said in September that a similar downgrade by
Moody's was "reckless" and "unwarranted", noting Sri Lanka has
consistently received support from India and China.
(Reporting by Alasdair Pal; Editing by Susan Fenton)