Fitch downgrades Sri Lanka on rising default risk

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Fitch downgraded Sri Lanka's
sovereign credit rating to "CCC" on Friday, warning the
country's debt levels were set to soar past 100% of GDP and that
it was increasingly at risk of default.
Sri Lanka relies on tourism and garment exports for foreign
exchange reserves. It's been hit hard by the pandemic, which has
undercut consumer demand and curtailed almost all global travel
this year.
The CCC rating means Fitch considers default to be "a real
possibility," according to its ratings framework, as it added to
Sri Lanka's string of downgrades this year.
"We think there are now increasing risks to Sri Lanka's
ability to meet its external debt repayments," the firm's
analysts said in a note.
In a statement, Sri Lanka's finance ministry called the
downgrade "baseless" and "based on uncorroborated facts" saying
the government had acted to contain the economic impact of the
pandemic faster than many other emerging countries.
"We do not accept this downgrade as it fails to recognize
the robust policy framework of the new government for addressing
the legacy issues," the statement said.
Sri Lanka has around $4 billion of debt repayments due
annually until 2025. Its foreign exchange reserves stand at just
under $6 billion leaving it little room to spare.
Earlier this month, Finance Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa
presented an ambitious budget that aimed to more than halve the
fiscal deficit over the medium term. But Fitch said
it expected the country's fiscal position to worsen, not
improve, over the next few years.
It expects the government's ratio of debt to gross domestic
product to increase to about 100% in 2020 from 86.8% in 2019 and
to rise to around 116% in 2024. Sri Lanka's own targets see a
reduction in debt-to-GDP to 75.5% in 2025, from an estimated
95.1% in 2020.
BIG GAME TALK
Rival ratings agency Moody's downgraded Sri Lanka to an
equivalent level in September, noting the country's debt
repayments in the next few years.
Sri Lanka's bond prices fell by more than 40% in the first
half of the year, though they have since recovered some ground.
Kevin Daly, a portfolio manager at Aberdeen Standard
Investments, said the rating agency downgrades and bond market
turbulence represented a stark difference to the Sri Lankan
government's optimism about its situation.
"Clearly default is a last resort for the government and
would be a blow to their credibility because they have been
talking a big game," he said.
While Sri Lanka's bonds have rallied, its debt is among the
riskiest of any country not already in default, he added.
(Reporting by Alasdair Pal and Marc Jones; editing by Larry
King and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)