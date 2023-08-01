Aug 1 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch on Tuesday downgraded the United States' long-term foreign currency ratings to AA+ from AAA, reflecting expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years as well as a high and growing general government debt burden. (Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
