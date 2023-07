July 14 (Reuters) - Credit ratings agency Fitch on Friday upgraded Ireland's outlook to "positive" from "stable", citing robust revenue growth and a strong economy.

"Fitch expects the favourable budget position to prevail over the rating horizon and the budget surplus is forecast above EUR12 billion in 2024 and 2025," Fitch said in its statement, while maintaining Ireland's "AA-" rating. (Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)