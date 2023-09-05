MEXICO CITY, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings revised the Mexico City Airport Trust's outlook to negative from stable on Tuesday, citing concerns about the Mexico City International Airport's ability to address maintenance needs and government-instated flight cuts. (Reporting by Raul Cortes Fernandez and Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Kylie Madry)
