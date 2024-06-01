DUBLIN, May 31 (Reuters) - Fitch on Friday upgraded Ireland to "AA", its third-highest sovereign debt rating, citing the country's strong budget performance in recent years and prudent domestic fiscal framework.

The upgrade from "AA-minus" follows upgrades from Moody's to "Aa3" in April 2023 and by S&P to "AA" a month later. In a statement, Fitch affirmed Ireland's outlook as stable.

Fitch cited a steady decline in public debt, strong credit fundamentals and the recent creation of two long-term government saving funds as factors in its decision.

It pointed to a general election due by March as a risk.

"The composition of the next government is uncertain, and while a change to the fiscal rule is a possibility, we do not expect a sizeable shift in macro-fiscal policy," Fitch said.

Irish Finance Minister Michael McGrath said in a statement that the Fitch move was a "welcome demonstration of the fundamental resilience of our economy."

Ireland's National Treasury Management Agency said the rating, the country's highest with Fitch since 2009, was a "positive development". (Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Leslie Adler and Cynthia Osterman)