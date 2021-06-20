Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fitness & Exercise Equipment Prime Day Deals 2021: Early Deals for Runners & Exercise Bike, Treadmill, Elliptical & More Savings Collated by The Consumer Post

06/20/2021 | 03:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Save on a range of exercise & fitness equipment deals at the Prime Day sale, featuring the latest early fitness watch, treadmill, exercise bike & elliptical deals

Here’s a round-up of all the best early fitness & exercise equipment deals for Prime Day 2021, together with deals on top-rated treadmill, fitness watch, elliptical & exercise bike. Shop the latest deals listed below.

Best elliptical machine deals:

More fitness equipment deals:

Best deals for runners:

Best Fitbit deals:

Best treadmill deals:

Best exercise bike deals:

Interested in more deals? Click here to see the full selection of deals at Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and click here to browse Amazon’s upcoming and live deals. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

If you’re stuck at home but want to stay fit and active, then getting a couple of fitness and exercise equipment should do the trick. Exercise bikes, treadmills, and ellipticals are some of the most popular additions to your home gear. Yosuda and Xterra are just two of the brands best known for their indoor cycling stations. To keep track of your progress, a fitness watch is a must-have too. Fitbit and Garmin are solid names when it comes to fitness trackers. Apart from their solid activity tracking capabilities, their wearables are equipped with a number of smart features, too.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:55aELRON ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES  : Reports On Changes to Its Board of Directors
PU
03:51aBEST PRIME DAY TEACHER & COLLEGE STUDENT DEALS (2021) : Top Early MacBook, Laptop, School Supplies, Tablet & More Deals For Teachers & Students Rated by Spending Lab
BU
03:51aPRIME DAY SONY, CANON & NIKON CAMERA DEALS (2021) : Early Canon T7i & EOS R, Sony Alpha Mirrorless, Nikon D750 & More DSLR Savings Published by Consumer Walk
BU
03:51aTHE BEST GOPRO PRIME DAY DEALS 2021 : Top Early GoPro HERO 9, 8 & 7 Action Camera Savings Highlighted by Saver Trends
BU
03:51aDJI MAVIC MINI, PRO, AIR & DRONE PRIME DAY DEALS 2021 : Top Early DJI Drone & Osmo Action Camera Sales Rated by Retail Egg
BU
03:51aPRIME DAY PHILIPS HUE DEALS 2021 : Best Early Smart Light, Smart Bulb & Smart Plug Savings Highlighted by Deal Stripe
BU
03:51aPRIME DAY SHOES, CLOTHING & FASHION DEALS 2021 : Early Adidas, UGG Boots, Dr. Martens, Under Armour & More Savings Shared by Retail Egg
BU
03:43aPELOTON DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Peloton To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
GL
03:41aPRIME DAY CLOTHING, SHOES & FASHION DEALS (2021) : Top Early Dress, Sunglasses, Jewelry & More Deals Revealed by Saver Trends
BU
03:41aPRIME DAY CAMERA DEALS 2021 : Best Early Security Cam, DSLR, Mirrorless Camera & More Savings Reported by The Consumer Post
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Porsche to set up joint venture with German battery maker
2PBOC-backed newspaper advises against liquidity tightening speculation
3FABIO PANETTA: Interview with Financial Times
4PINTEREST, INC. : PINS DEADLINE: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Pinterest, Inc. of D..
5BERKELEY ENERGIA LIMITED : BERKELEY ENERGIA : Africa Renewable Energy Fund II Secures ?130 Million First Close..

HOT NEWS