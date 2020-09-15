Fitness, membership bundle highlight Apple launch

It unveiled Apple Fitness+ on Tuesday...a new virtual fitness service packed with workouts for $10 a month or $80 per year.

The service was designed to be compatible with Apple Watch and Apple's other devices with a screen.

Apple is trying to get a piece of the market from Peloton - which saw sales nearly double last quarter on a surge in demand for at home-fitness equipment.

Peloton wasn't the only company in Apple's crosshairs at Tuesday's product roll out.

Apple is also launching a new bundle service called Apple One. Customers can get access to Apple TV+, Apple Music and games for a monthly fee starting at $15 for individuals and $20 for a family plan.

Compare that to what consumers pay piecemeal for streaming services like Netflix, Spotify and online gaming.

Apple - also offering a $30 bundle that include News and the fitness product.

Of course the bundle could also put pressure on main operating system rival- Google's Android.

But Apple's services, even if cheaper when grouped all together, still lack the critical success or popularity as say Netflix or Spotify.

Still, Apple is hoping to lock-in new customers through its ever-popular hardware. The world's most valuable tech company on Tuesday also introduced a new Apple Watch that can monitor blood oxygen levels....to look for potential early signs of respiratory conditions like influenza and COVID-19...

Besides the $399 Apple Watch 6, Apple unveiled the SE, a lower-priced model for just $279 as it tries to cover each price point during this crucial holiday-shopping quarter.

And it's not just the watches. There are new more-powerful iPads coming.

But if you're looking for an upgrade on Apple's best seller - the iPhone - you'll have to wait..an announcement on that is not expected until next month.