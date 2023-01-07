Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Five African migrants die, 10 missing after boat sinks off Tunisia

01/07/2023 | 05:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TUNIS (Reuters) - At least five African migrants died and another 10 were missing after a boat sank off Tunisia, as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, a judicial official said? ?on Saturday.

The coastguard rescued 20 migrants who had been on the overcrowded boat, which sank off Louata in Sfax region on Friday, the official told Reuters.

The coastline of Sfax has become a major departure point for people fleeing poverty in Africa and the Middle East for a chance at a better life in Europe.

In recent months, hundreds of people have drowned off the Tunisian coast, with an increase in the frequency of attempted crossings from Tunisia and Libya towards Italy.

In light of an unprecedented economic and financial crisis in Tunisia, more than 18,000 Tunisians travelled by boats to Europe in 2022, according to rights group Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.71% 468.83 Real-time Quote.1.29%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 1.40% 156.8 Real-time Quote.1.48%
Latest news "Economy"
06:08aRepublican U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's dream job could become a nightmare
RE
05:59aReuters-schedule/…
RE
05:46aFive African migrants die, 10 missing after boat sinks off Tunisia
RE
04:08aTaiwan exports fall for 4th month in December, decline seen extending into Q1
RE
04:07aNigeria to bar cash withdrawals from government accounts - statement
RE
04:07aNigeria to bar cash withdrawals from government accounts - statement
RE
04:00aTunisian president sacks trade minister amid economic crisis
RE
03:26aRussia-installed official says drone shot down over Crimea's Sevastopol
RE
03:04aAir India grounds crew over handling of unruly passenger on flight
RE
02:18aMali leader pardons Ivorian soldiers, suspends 46 prison sentences
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ant Group says Jack Ma relinquishes control of company
2U.S. appeals court strikes down ban on bump stocks
3Chinese billionaire Jack Ma spotted in Bangkok - Thai media reports
4CES technology trade show adopts social theme
5Billionaire Jack Ma to cede control of Ant Group

HOT NEWS