Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Five Jeunesse Products Shortlisted in 2021 Pure Beauty Awards

03/29/2021 | 02:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Finalists have been announced in the 2021 Pure Beauty Global Awards, and five Jeunesse® products are among those shortlisted.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210329005677/en/

Five Jeunesse products have been selected as finalists in the 2021 Pure Beauty Global Awards. (Photo: Business Wire)

Five Jeunesse products have been selected as finalists in the 2021 Pure Beauty Global Awards. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Jeunesse products honored are:

Nearly 800 products from 42 countries were submitted for consideration by the Cosmetics Business editorial team. The complete list of finalists is featured in the March edition of Pure Beauty magazine. Winners will be revealed at a live virtual awards ceremony on May 12.

“We are thrilled to see a selection of our newest products shortlisted in the 2021 Pure Beauty Global Awards and thank the editorial team for their consideration,” said Jeunesse Chief Visionary Officer Scott Lewis. “Throughout 2020, we continued to invest in developing innovative products, rolling out 20 new products. For five of them to be honored in several categories is a gratifying testament to our product development team and our commitment to providing the latest cutting-edge products for our customers and Distributors around the world.”

The selected products all contain innovative ingredients. The E·VŌK Fragrances employ the science of phytoncides — protective organic substances emitted by plants and trees that have the power to foster a sense of well-being through scent. The Jeunesse Spa Botanicals Body Bars harness the restorative powers of botanicals. Knowing that true Beauty Starts From Within™, Naära provides an inside-out approach to skin care. Developed by an award-winning dentist, DIMND Sensitive & Whitening Toothpaste safely and effectively cleans and whitens teeth without the use of hydrogen peroxide, SLS, triclosan or parabens.

About Jeunesse

Jeunesse is a global direct selling company with a mission to positively impact the world by helping people look and feel young while empowering them to unleash their potential. The company’s exclusive skin care and nutritional products form a comprehensive Y.E.S. Youth Enhancement System™. With multilingual customer service, a back office network and a global enrollment system, Jeunesse utilizes a cutting-edge, global platform to share innovative products, training, and support through more than 34 fully operational offices to markets in more than 145 countries. Learn more at JeunesseGlobal.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:39pURBANA  : Announces Investment in Integrated Grain Processors Co-operative Inc.
PU
02:39pTANDEM  : 29/03/21 Director Shareholding
PU
02:39pELECTROCOMPONENTS  : RS Components wins in four categories at 2020 Elektra Awards
PU
02:39pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Hampton Inn & Suites in the Florida Panhandle sold
PU
02:39pUBER DEAL : Twins lock up pitcher Dobnak for long term
AQ
02:37pOCI N  : Announces Partial Redemption of its Senior Secured Notes due 2024 and 2025
PU
02:37pTOYOTA MOTOR  : Report Library
PU
02:37pTOYOTA MOTOR  : Sustainability Data Book
PU
02:37pEDENRED  : 2020 Universal registration document
PU
02:37pTOYOTA MOTOR  : Sustainability
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Nomura, Credit Suisse warn of big losses after Archegos share dump
2Swiss watchdog says several banks involved in hedge-fund case
3TESLA, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Visa moves to allow payment settlements using cryptocurrency
4How the American SPACs rocket has failed to take off in Europe
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Raised to Buy by Jefferies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ