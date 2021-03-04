Five Termite Species All Homeowners Should Be Aware Of

The National Pest Management Association is educating homeowners during Termite Awareness Week

Each year, termites cause more than $5 billion in property damage in the U.S., which is not typically covered by homeowners insurance. With online engagement across America on the topic of finding termites in the basement or foundation of the home up 28% over the last three years,* the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) is using Termite Awareness Week, March 7-13, 2021—an annual observance recognized by Chase’s Calendar of Events—as an opportunity to educate homeowners about the threats termites pose.

“To an untrained eye, termite damage can easily go unnoticed,” said Cindy Mannes, senior vice president of public affairs for the NPMA. “Known as ‘silent destroyers’ for their ability to chew through wood undetected, homeowners should have their property professionally inspected for termites once a year to prevent infestations from silently forming and the costly damage that can result.”

While there are over 2,000 species of termites, NPMA is sharing information about the following five species found throughout the U.S.:

Subterranean termites are the most destructive species in the U.S. and live in colonies of up to two million members underground or in moist, secluded areas aboveground. Formosan termites are the most voracious and are difficult to control once they infest a structure due to their aggressive nature. Dampwood termites infest wood with a high moisture content and are typically larger than other termite species. Drywood termites infest dry wood and often nest in roof materials and wall supports. Conehead termites are an invasive species and can remain undetected for years as they refrain from building nests until their colony is strong and healthy.

“Termites are not DIY pests,” added Mannes. “If you believe you have an infestation, be sure to contact a pest control professional immediately.”

*Online engagement findings are a result of research conducted by Advanced Symbolics Inc.

