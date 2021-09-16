Kalispell, Montana, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the departure of summer visitors from Montana and the arrival of crisp weather and fall foliage, Kalispell, Montana, is one of the best destinations for travelers to visit this autumn.

“Fall might be Montana’s most stunning season,” said Diane Medler, Executive Director of Discover Kalispell. “It’s the time of year when visitors and residents alike can experience Montana’s wide-open spaces and iconic destinations against the backdrop of colorful fall foliage, with plenty of room to breathe.”

This year, perhaps more than ever, it’s important to know how to travel and do so responsibly, whether you’re setting out on a weekend road trip or planning a weeklong stay. No matter what kind of trip you’re looking for, here are five tips for visiting Kalispell, Montana, this fall.

1. Visit Glacier National Park. Located 32 miles from Kalispell, Glacier National Park is at its most spectacular in autumn. And with this summer’s entry ticket system no longer in place, travelers can easily access the Going-to-the-Sun Road with their park pass. The iconic road is open through mid- to late-October, weather dependent, and fall shows visitors an entirely different perspective of the park.

2. Watch wildlife. This time of year, wildlife – including grizzly bears, black bears and elk – are very active and you have a good chance of seeing Montana’s furry residents when you’re out and about soaking up the outdoors. When you’re recreating, be aware of your surroundings, hike with a friend and carry bear spray. Prime wildlife-watching locations include Glacier National Park, Jewel Basin and the National Bison Range, which is a scenic drive south of Kalispell.

3. Stay for three nights, get a free park pass. As the gateway to one of American’s last frontiers, Kalispell is a prime location for exploring northwest Montana. This fall, you can book a three-night stay at a Kalispell hotel and receive a free America the Beautiful, National Park Annual Pass, that makes it easy to road trip through the U.S. and gives access to 2,000 federal recreation sites.

4. Explore downtown. The heart of Kalispell is found in its charming downtown, with historic buildings, wide streets and tree-lined avenues that are particularly stunning in September and October. Downtown welcomes visitors with local breweries (and their seasonal beers), restaurants, stores, art galleries and coffee shops.

5. Be flexible. No matter when you visit, it’s important to be flexible with your plans, follow posted signage and travel responsibly. Kalispell and its surrounding terrain have been home to wildlife and humans for thousands of years, and today efforts are being made to protect outdoor places and public lands. When you visit, be sure to give others around you space, avoid crowded places and be kind.

For more fall travel inspiration, visit DiscoverKalispell.com.

Anchoring the Flathead Valley, Kalispell is a destination that combines accessible amenities, touchable history and a charming downtown with Montana's wide-open spaces and endless outdoor recreation. It's also located within minutes of Glacier National Park, Flathead Lake, the Jewel Basin and many public parks and trail systems.

