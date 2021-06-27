Five dead, 156 still missing in Florida building collapse as searchers race against time

SURFSIDE, Fla., June 27 (Reuters) - Searchers worked early
on Sunday to find more than 150 missing residents amid the
rubble of a Florida condo building that collapsed three days ago
as questions arose about the tower's structural integrity.
The death toll rose to five on Saturday after emergency
workers found a victim in their methodical search of the site in
Surfside, a shore town near Miami, Miami-Dade County Mayor
Daniella Levine Cava said during an evening news briefing.
"Our top priority continues to be search and rescue and
saving any lives that we can," Levine Cava said.
Workers also found some human remains; three other victims
were identified and their family members notified, she said.
Officials said they harbored hope that some of the 156
people unaccounted for might be alive. Firefighters on Saturday
made progress on a smoldering fire and smoke beneath the rubble
of the 40-year-old building, allowing rescuers to search with
fewer limitations, officials said.
Aided by dogs, infrared scanning and heavy equipment,
rescuers hope that people can survive in air pockets that may
have formed in the debris.
"The biggest thing now is hope," Fire Chief Alan Cominsky
said. "That's what's driving us. It's an extremely difficult
situation."
A 2018 report showed that an engineer found evidence of
major structural damage beneath the pool deck and "concrete
deterioration" in the underground parking garage of the 12-story
oceanfront condominium.
The report, released by town officials, was produced for the
condominium board in preparation for a major repair project set
for this year.
It was not immediately clear whether the damage described in
the report was connected to the collapse about 1:30 a.m. (0530
GMT) on Thursday.
Vice mayor Tina Paul called the structural issue described
in the document "very alarming" in an email on Saturday morning.
Donna DiMaggio Berger, a lawyer who works with the condo
association at Champlain Towers South, said the issues outlined
in the 2018 report were typical for older buildings in the area
and did not alarm condo board members, all of whom lived in the
tower with their families.
She added that the board had taken out a $12 million line of
credit to pay for the repairs and asked owners to pay $80,000
each. Work had started on replacing the roof ahead of hurricane
season and the board was gathering bids for the concrete work,
but the pandemic slowed the project, she said.
The condominium was also preparing for recertification this
year, a safety requirement for buildings older than 40 years in
Florida.
Officials said the county would audit all buildings more
than 40 years old within the next 30 days to ensure they have
been recertified.
Satellite data from the 1990s showed the building was
sinking 1 to 3 millimeters per year, while surrounding buildings
were stable, according to Florida International University
professor Shimon Wdowinski.
