Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Five emerging markets to benefit most from IMF's SDR move - S&P

06/22/2021 | 05:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A participant stands near a logo of IMF at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua

LONDON (Reuters) - A planned $650 billion increase in the International Monetary Fund's Special Drawing Rights will restore complete reserve adequacy in five emerging market economies, S&P Global said on Tuesday.

Zambia, Jordan, El Salvador, Benin and Togo would all receive the biggest boost to their financial position from the IMF's plan to raise SDRs this year to help low-income countries hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the ratings agency said.

The five are among 44 emerging market countries rated 'B+' or below by S&P that were analysed by the rating agency to see what impact the allocation would have on their reserve adequacy.

An additional two of the 44 -- Democratic Republic of Congo and Suriname -- would see at least one of three reserve adequacy measures restored, but would still fail on at least one of the benchmarks, S&P said.

The United States and other Group of Seven nations are considering reallocating $100 billion from the IMF's reserve asset to help countries struggling to cope with the COVID-19 crisis, the White House said earlier this month.

It would take a reallocation of an estimated 42% of wealthy country SDR allocations to lower-income countries, both rated and unrated, to bring the reserve levels in all rated lower-income countries up to complete reserve adequacy, S&P said.

Following the initial SDR allocation, S&P estimated a total of $189 billion would still be required to bring all remaining 'B+' or lower rated sovereigns up to adequate levels. However, around $95 billion of the gap will accrue to Turkey and Bahrain, two middle-income countries that arguably would not receive support from richer countries.

In contrast, seven countries - Burkina Faso, Mozambique, Kenya, Bolivia, Congo Republic, Belize, and Suriname - would need less than $1 billion each to shore up reserves to levels deemed adequate by all three benchmarks, S&P estimated.

(Reporting by Tom Arnold, Editing by William Maclean)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:48aUK financial watchdog proposes broader scope for climate disclosure
RE
05:47aAFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK  : Africa should produce vaccines on the continent, African Development Bank Group head says on eve of the group's 2021 Annual Meetings
PU
05:46aFive emerging markets to benefit most from IMF's SDR move - S&P
RE
05:45aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF ITALIAN REPUBLI  : Minister Luigi Di Maio met the Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabić
PU
05:39aExclusive-ECB policymakers at odds on inflation strategy, hope for Sept deal -sources
RE
05:39aShares subdued as investors flip-flop on rate rises
RE
05:32aECB policymakers at odds on inflation strategy, hope for Sept deal -sources
RE
05:32aEcb policymakers agreed on climate policy, factoring in owner-occupied housing - sources
RE
05:32aEcb policymakers hope for deal before september decision on pepp - sources
RE
05:32aEcb policymakers have yet to agree on how specific strategy should be on inflation overshoot - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin slumps further as China tightens crypto crackdown
2TESLA, INC. : EXPLAINER: What's happening with Tesla's $7 billion German 'gigafactory'?
3ANALYSIS: Investors focus on central bank speakers after extreme market moves
4HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD. : HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL : China cuts second batch of crude oil import quotas for ..
5DIGI.COM : TRANSACTIONS (CHAPTER 10 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) : Related Party Transactions

HOT NEWS