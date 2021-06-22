Five emerging markets to benefit most from IMF's SDR move - S&P

Zambia, Jordan, El Salvador, Benin and Togo would all receive the biggest boost to their financial position from the IMF's plan to raise SDRs this year to help low-income countries hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the ratings agency said.

The five are among 44 emerging market countries rated 'B+' or below by S&P that were analysed by the rating agency to see what impact the allocation would have on their reserve adequacy.

An additional two of the 44 -- Democratic Republic of Congo and Suriname -- would see at least one of three reserve adequacy measures restored, but would still fail on at least one of the benchmarks, S&P said.

The United States and other Group of Seven nations are considering reallocating $100 billion from the IMF's reserve asset to help countries struggling to cope with the COVID-19 crisis, the White House said earlier this month.

It would take a reallocation of an estimated 42% of wealthy country SDR allocations to lower-income countries, both rated and unrated, to bring the reserve levels in all rated lower-income countries up to complete reserve adequacy, S&P said.

Following the initial SDR allocation, S&P estimated a total of $189 billion would still be required to bring all remaining 'B+' or lower rated sovereigns up to adequate levels. However, around $95 billion of the gap will accrue to Turkey and Bahrain, two middle-income countries that arguably would not receive support from richer countries.

In contrast, seven countries - Burkina Faso, Mozambique, Kenya, Bolivia, Congo Republic, Belize, and Suriname - would need less than $1 billion each to shore up reserves to levels deemed adequate by all three benchmarks, S&P estimated.

