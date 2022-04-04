Five key takeaways from Jamie Dimon's letter to JPMorgan's investors

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters) - Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan
Chase & Co, published his closely watched annual letter
to shareholders on Monday, covering critical issues including
the war in Ukraine, the energy crisis, sanctions, inflation and
interest rates.
Here are five of the key takeaways from the letter:
THE U.S. ECONOMY IS STILL STRONG...
Dimon has long been bullish on the U.S. economy and repeated
that message in his letter, noting the average American consumer
is "in excellent financial shape" with leverage among the lowest
on record, excellent mortgage underwriting, plentiful jobs with
wage increases and more than $2 trillion in excess savings.
...BUT INFLATION WILL REQUIRE AGGRESSIVE RATE HIKES
The Federal Reserve and the government were right to take
bold actions amid the pandemic, but stimulus probably lasted too
long, said Dimon. He believes the rate rises needed to rein in
inflation would be "significantly higher than the markets
expect."
Dimon also had some advice for the Fed: it shouldn't worry
about the market volatility rate rises will cause unless that
volatility affects the economy. It should be flexible in its
plan and be prepared to respond quickly to events on the ground.
THE WAR IN UKRAINE WILL SLOW THE GLOBAL ECONOMY
"The hostilities in Ukraine and the sanctions on Russia are
already having a substantial economic impact," Dimon wrote.
JPMorgan economists think that the euro area, highly
dependent on Russia for oil and gas, will see GDP growth of
roughly 2% in 2022, instead of the 4.5% pace expected just
before the invasion began. By contrast, they expect the U.S.
economy to advance roughly 2.5% versus a previously estimated
3%, Dimon wrote.
"These estimates are based upon a fairly static view of the
war in Ukraine and the sanctions now in place," Dimon wrote.
More Russia sanctions are possible, he noted.
"Along with the unpredictability of war itself and the
uncertainty surrounding global commodity supply chains, this
makes for a potentially explosive situation," he wrote.
...THE WORLD MAY BE FACING AN "UNPRECEDENTED" MOMENT
The confluence of the dramatic stimulus-fueled recovery from
the pandemic, the likely need for rapid rate rises, the war in
Ukraine and the sanctions on Russia may be unprecedented.
"They present completely different circumstances than what
we’ve experienced in the past – and their confluence may
dramatically increase the risks ahead," Dimon wrote, adding the
war will also affect geopolitics for decades.
WITHOUT STRONG AMERICAN LEADERSHIP "CHAOS" WILL PREVAIL
"American global leadership is the best course for the world
and for America," Dimon wrote. Since nature abhors a power
vacuum, it is increasingly clear that without strong American
leadership "chaos likely will prevail," he added.
However, he noted the world does not want an "arrogant"
America bossing everyone around, but an America that works with
allies, collaborating and compromising.
"We can organize military and economic frameworks that make
the world safe and prosperous for democracy and freedom only if
we work with our allies," he added.
